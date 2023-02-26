The multiverse movie is well-positioned to take the top prize at the Oscars.

It seems like no matter what universe the film is playing in, the results will stay the same, as Everything Everywhere All at Once continued its storming awards seasons run with yet another victory. It's another remarkable achievement for the incredibly ambitious Michelle Yeoh-starring movie from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

At last night's 34th annual Producers Guild Awards hosted at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the multiverse-spanning sci-fi dramedy from A24 added to its almost unending surge of momentum by winning the showpiece award of the evening, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The nominees list also included Warner Bros’ Elvis, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, and Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Like the Academy Awards, the PGA has used a preferential voting system, with both organizations making the switch to that format in 2009, and due to a shared membership for a number of members, the PGA Awards have long been an accurate indication of the direction for the Best Picture Academy Award winner.

Last year's winner, CODA, received a major boost en route to picking up the Best Picture Oscar with a win at the PGA Awards preceding it. That marked the fourth time in five years that the winner of the PGA Award went on to win the Oscar equivalent. In 22 of the past 33 years, both winners have aligned, and 88% of the time in the past 13 years.

The evening's other awards included Tom Cruise picking up the guild's David O. Selznick Award for his outstanding contribution to cinema as a producer, across his long and storied career. The Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for "their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures". Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige.

In the television awards, the top award for TV drama — the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — went to HBO's The White Lotus, while the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy went to FX's freshman series The Bear.

Here are all the winners at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Bear

Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

The Dropout

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Navalny

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The White Lotus

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

PGA Innovation Award

Stay Alive, My Son

Outstanding Short Form Program

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street

Outstanding Sports Program

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

HONORARY AWARDS

David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise

Stanley Kramer Award

Till

Milestone Award

Michael De Luca and Pam Abby

Norman Lear Achievement Award

Mindy Kaling

Vance Van Petton Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

Lena Waithe