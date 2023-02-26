It seems like no matter what universe the film is playing in, the results will stay the same, as Everything Everywhere All at Once continued its storming awards seasons run with yet another victory. It's another remarkable achievement for the incredibly ambitious Michelle Yeoh-starring movie from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
At last night's 34th annual Producers Guild Awards hosted at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the multiverse-spanning sci-fi dramedy from A24 added to its almost unending surge of momentum by winning the showpiece award of the evening, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The nominees list also included Warner Bros’ Elvis, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, and Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Like the Academy Awards, the PGA has used a preferential voting system, with both organizations making the switch to that format in 2009, and due to a shared membership for a number of members, the PGA Awards have long been an accurate indication of the direction for the Best Picture Academy Award winner.
Last year's winner, CODA, received a major boost en route to picking up the Best Picture Oscar with a win at the PGA Awards preceding it. That marked the fourth time in five years that the winner of the PGA Award went on to win the Oscar equivalent. In 22 of the past 33 years, both winners have aligned, and 88% of the time in the past 13 years.
The evening's other awards included Tom Cruise picking up the guild's David O. Selznick Award for his outstanding contribution to cinema as a producer, across his long and storied career. The Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for "their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures". Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige.
In the television awards, the top award for TV drama — the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — went to HBO's The White Lotus, while the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy went to FX's freshman series The Bear.
Here are all the winners at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
The Bear
Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
The Dropout
Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
Navalny
Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
The White Lotus
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
PGA Innovation Award
Stay Alive, My Son
Outstanding Short Form Program
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)
Outstanding Children’s Program
Sesame Street
Outstanding Sports Program
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
HONORARY AWARDS
David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise
Stanley Kramer Award
Till
Milestone Award
Michael De Luca and Pam Abby
Norman Lear Achievement Award
Mindy Kaling
Vance Van Petton Entrepreneurial Spirit Award
Lena Waithe