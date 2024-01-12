The Big Picture Producers Guild of America Awards nominations have been announced, honoring top producers in TV, film, and more.

Many frontrunners for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, a strong predictor of the future Best Picture winner.

A24 makes a comeback with multiple nominations, including international films.

The nominations are out for the 2024 Producers Guild of America Awards as the march toward awards season continues. Every year, the ceremony honors the best producers behind the biggest projects across television, film, short-form content, and more and is one of the keystone award shows in the run-up to the Academy Awards. Most of the titles appearing throughout the list have been heavy favorites to take home some hardware, with Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Holdovers, Past Lives, American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Maestro among those vying for the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award, which often serves as a strong indicator of the future Best Picture winner. In past years, 15 of the 20 winners, including Everything Everywhere All At Once last year, went on to score Oscar gold.

A24 notably enjoys a bit of a bounceback with its appearances on the list after receiving no love from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and a lack of attention from the Director's Guild of America earlier this week. In addition to Past Lives, Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest is also in the running for theatrical film's top prize, making A24 the only studio with multiple titles in contention. Moreover, Glazer's critical darling is also part of some history for the PGA as it marks the first time two international films have been nominated, joining Justine Triet's Palme d'Or winner Anatomy of a Fall.

Animated films get a separate category led by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the legendary Hayao Miyazaki's potential swan song, The Boy and the Heron. Additionally, Elemental continues its rise from the ashes to earn a nomination as well. Rounding out the film category are streaming and television which feature an evenly distributed field, including Prime Video's wholesome romance hit Red, White, and Royal Blue alongside Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie from Paramount+.

Television, too, features some of the most obvious heavyweights with heavy representation for Netflix and Max especially. Drama sees more appearances from The Last of Us, Succession, and The Crown, while the comedy nominations include The Bear, Barry, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and the year's surprising and enduring Freevee hit Jury Duty. On the limited and anthology series side, critical darlings Beef and Fargo headline the category alongside Shawn Levy's All the Light We Cannot See adaptation.

Full List of PGA Award Nominees

Close

As previously announced, Martin Scorsese will also receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the ceremony for his six decades of producing films. The 35th Annual PGA Awards will take place on February 25. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction (MGM)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Past Lives (A24)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Pixar)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Universal Pictures)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount Pictures)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (Max)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry (Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea (Netflix)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Paramount+)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (Max)

Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Being Mary Tyler Moore (Max)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love (NBC)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave

Beckham

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets

Shaun White: The Last Run

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Goosebumps

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Sesame Street

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Velveteen Rabbit

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program