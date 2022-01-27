The Producers Guild of America has announced the complete list of nominations for the 2022’s PGA Awards. The list confirms how streaming keeps growing as one of Hollywood’s major platforms, as Netflix scored three of the ten nominations for the prize of Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.
The PGA Awards honors the producers of some of the year’s most relevant feature films, TV shows, and documentaries. Set in the middle of awards season, the PGA Awarda are usually a good thermometer for the Oscars race, highlighting movies that are perceived as the best productions of the year. That’s great news for Netflix, as the streaming giant has three features in the main category of the PGA Awards: star-studded satire Don’t Look Up, musical drama tick, tick...BOOM!, and the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Western The Power of the Dog. Other feature films fighting for the highest honor include Dune, CODA, Belfast, Being the Ricardos, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.
Disney still reigns supreme on the animation side of the nominations, with three features: Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Pixar’s Luca. Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines is also in the race, with Illumination’s Sing 2closing out the nominations list. As for television, different categories honor fan-favorite shows such as WandaVision, Ted Lasso, and Squid Games.
Winners will be revealed at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19. Check out the entire nominations list below:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Todd Black, Being the Ricardos
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas, Belfast
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, CODA
Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Don't Look Up
Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith, King Richard
Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, The Power of the Dog
Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick…BOOM!
Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, West Side Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer, Encanto
Andrea Warren, Luca
Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Kurt Albrecht, The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Osnat Shurer, Peter Del Vecho, Raya and the Last Dragon
Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Sing 2
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
The Handmaid's Tale (Season 4)
The Morning Show (Season 2)
Squid Game (Season 1)
Succession (Season 3)
Yellowstone (Season 4)
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)
Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin, Hacks (Season 1)
Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)
Ted Lasso (Season 2)
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Dopesick
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
The White Lotus
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, 8-Bit Christmas
Come From Away
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Joel S. Rice, Single All The Way
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
60 Minutes (Season 54)
Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)
The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)
Queer Eye (Season 6)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)
Saturday Night Live (Season 47)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
America's Got Talent (Season 16)
Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 13)
Top Chef (Season 18)
The Voice (Season 20)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell, Ascension
The First Wave
Flee
Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, In The Same Breath
The Rescue
Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan, Simple As Water
Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh, Writing With Fire
The rise of COVID-19 cases led to new precautions.