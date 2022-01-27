Streaming keeps growing strong in the Hollywood game.

The Producers Guild of America has announced the complete list of nominations for the 2022’s PGA Awards. The list confirms how streaming keeps growing as one of Hollywood’s major platforms, as Netflix scored three of the ten nominations for the prize of Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The PGA Awards honors the producers of some of the year’s most relevant feature films, TV shows, and documentaries. Set in the middle of awards season, the PGA Awarda are usually a good thermometer for the Oscars race, highlighting movies that are perceived as the best productions of the year. That’s great news for Netflix, as the streaming giant has three features in the main category of the PGA Awards: star-studded satire Don’t Look Up, musical drama tick, tick...BOOM!, and the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Western The Power of the Dog. Other feature films fighting for the highest honor include Dune, CODA, Belfast, Being the Ricardos, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Disney still reigns supreme on the animation side of the nominations, with three features: Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Pixar’s Luca. Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines is also in the race, with Illumination’s Sing 2closing out the nominations list. As for television, different categories honor fan-favorite shows such as WandaVision, Ted Lasso, and Squid Games.

Winners will be revealed at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19. Check out the entire nominations list below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Todd Black, Being the Ricardos

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas, Belfast

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, CODA

Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Don't Look Up

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith, King Richard

Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, The Power of the Dog

Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick…BOOM!

Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, West Side Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer, Encanto

Andrea Warren, Luca

Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Kurt Albrecht, The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Osnat Shurer, Peter Del Vecho, Raya and the Last Dragon

Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 4)

The Morning Show (Season 2)

Squid Game (Season 1)

Succession (Season 3)

Yellowstone (Season 4)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)

Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin, Hacks (Season 1)

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)

Ted Lasso (Season 2)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dopesick

Mare of Easttown

​​The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, 8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Joel S. Rice, Single All The Way

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (Season 54)

Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

America's Got Talent (Season 16)

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 13)

Top Chef (Season 18)

The Voice (Season 20)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell, Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, In The Same Breath

The Rescue

Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan, Simple As Water

Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh, Writing With Fire

