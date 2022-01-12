Netflix has teamed up with the PGA TOUR to bring audiences a new documentary series about the lives and stories of top professional golfers during an entire season. The series will explore the challenges golf professionals have to overcome to achieve victory, from intense training to entering the fields of some of the sport’s major championships.

The PGA TOUR is behind the main professional tours played by golfers in the United States and North America. For the first time in history, PGA TOUR and the governing bodies that conduct men’s major championships – Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA, and The R&A – will allow a producer to follow the ins and outs of a competitive season, revealing what happens behind the scenes. Among the events covered by Netflix’s upcoming docuseries are THE PLAYERS Championship and season-ending FedExCup, as well as the four majors: the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open.

The untitled docuseries is produced by Vox Media Studios (Explained) and Box To Box Films (Formula 1: Drive to Survive). Executive producers are David Check (30 for 30, Four Days in October), Chad Mumm and Mark Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films. Speaking about the series, Chief Media Officer of the PGA TOUR Rick Anderson said:

“This partnership with Netflix presents the PGA TOUR and the four major championships an opportunity to tap into a completely new and diverse audience. This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win -- and lose -- during a season on the PGA TOUR.”

Current PGA TOUR players that’ll be featured in Netflix’s docuseries include Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Bubba Watson. In addition, the world’s top-ranked amateur golfer Keita Nakajima will also be part of the docuseries, as he plays in the first major championships of his career.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, also commented by saying:

"We are thrilled to bring golf's leading organizations and players together for this first-of-its-kind partnership and an unparalleled window into life on the Tour. Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities as well as the iconic venues along the way. Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this."

The upcoming series filming has already begun and will last through 2022. No premiere date has been announced.

