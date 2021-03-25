Unless things go very, very wrong at the Oscars next month, it sure looks like Nomadland is going to be this year’s Best Picture winner. Filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s tender, intimate drama about a woman who packs up and lives life on the road took the top prize from the Producers Guild of America last night, which traditionally serves as a strong indicator of which film is going to win Best Picture. Indeed, the PGAs had a pretty pristine record from 2007 to 2014, as every year the top prize getter from the PGA matched up with the Best Picture Oscar winner. It’s been somewhat less certain in recent years – only two of the last five PGA winners were the Oscar winner, and last year 1917 took the prize – but Nomadland’s win comes on the heels of a number of other precursor awards wins, so this feels like something of a confirmation versus a curveball.

Elsewhere at last night’s ceremony, Soul took best Animated Movie and My Octopus Teacher scored the Best Documentary Feature prize. The latter film is a Netflix doc that could certainly become the Oscar winner next month, as I imagine it’s biggest competition at this point is the brilliant Amazon documentary Time.

On the TV side of things, The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown, and Schitt’s Creek took top prizes in their respective categories (Limited Series, Drama, and Comedy respectively) to no one’s surprise, Last Week Tonight won Live Entertainment and Talk Television, RuPaul’s Drag Race took the Game and Competition prize, and the addictive Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance won for Non-Fiction Television.

And in a fun little twist, Hamilton won the award for Outstanding Producer of Televisde or Streamed Motion Picture.

