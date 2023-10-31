The Big Picture An article about the fourth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip disappointed fans by lacking new information and a scandalous twist.

The reality TV sphere has been a buzz since the drop of a Vanity Fair article that was meant to be an exposé. Bravo fans were less than enthusiastic about the piece, primarily because there wasn’t much information in it that hadn’t come out already. If anything, it annoyed the readers hoping for something salacious to post on social media about. The piece is lengthy, and while it was full of known information, there was a hidden bombshell that many have yet to notice. This hidden bit of information has everything to do with the controversy surrounding Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville in the upcoming season Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

News broke first in January 2023 that both Caroline and Brandi Glanville left RHUGT in the middle of filming. The RHUGT team kept information close to the chest for as long as they could before the tea slowly but surely began to spill. People Magazine first broke the story about Caroline and Brandi, sharing,

“The two reality stars were filming in Marrakech, Morocco last week for the second installment of the Peacock franchise's Ex-Wives Club format when, according to insiders, Glanville took things too far with Manzo during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent. ‘It was unwanted,’ a source says. ‘And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.’”

The story goes on to say that Brandi apologized via text after finding out that Caroline was upset by her actions. Production quickly made the decision to remove Brandi from the rest of filming, and Caroline soon left as well, but of her own accord. Apparently, the alleged kiss took place in a bathroom where there were no cameras. The ladies were mic’d however, meaning that their may be audio of the alleged incident. And now that charges have been filed and lawyers have been thrown into the mix, Brandi’s lawyers are demanding that the audio be released as evidence to support her innocence. According to her lawyer,

“In that bathroom, as the audio will confirm, nothing inappropriate or illegal whatsoever occurred. As you know both from your [investigation] and the audio and video that you possess, the four women washed their hands before returning to the party where they enjoyed some food and chatted,”

There were two other housewives allegedly in the bathroom at the time the kiss was said to occur, and one of them was RHOA alum, Phaedra Parks.

Phaedra Parks Believes the Kiss Was Consensual

The 'Married to Medicine Star' and 'RHOA' Alum Witnessed the Incident First Hand

The Vanity Fair article touches on the incident in RHUGT between Caroline and Brandi. In it, Brandi asserts that they were not alone when the incident occurred. And while the majority of the housewives had been drinking that night, one former housewife witnessed the incident sober. Phaedra Parks shared with Vanity Fair that she witnessed the alleged kiss. She went on to share that the moment surrounding the kiss was,

“Nothing short of a modern-day Harlequin Romance…. Love was winning.”

Phaedra’s innocuous statement would essentially negate everything that Caroline has said about what happened that night, and subsequently vindicate Brandi. And this could also have a potential effect on the other accusations of sexual assault from that evening. A butler, Marco Vega, who was present that evening also made allegations against Brandi and Phaedra, accusing them of touching him inappropriately. Caroline’s attorney filed a lawsuit against the network on behalf of Vega, citing that,

“Defendants allowed, condoned and even encouraged Ms. Glanville’s sexually aggressive and offensive conduct on others on the sets,”

While information is still coming out from the now infamous evening, it’s surprising that Phaedra’s comment flew under the radar. And while the Vanity Fair piece feels lackluster for now, Bethenny Frankel has hinted that more unknown information is on the way. She shared on her instagram,

“As the writer of this story told me, this piece is one small corner of this story. This story is a drop of poison in a large ocean: The reality reckoning is here… SAG-AFTRA has our backs. Multi billion dollar media and entertainment company leaders have reached out to me to work towards change.”

Time will tell whether her ominous comments will prove to be true.