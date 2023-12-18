The Big Picture Phaedra Parks was fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta for making up a heinous lie about Kandi Burruss.

Phaedra quickly turned on Quad after the resurrection ceremony flopped on Married to Medicine.

Phaedra enjoys starting drama and creating conflict among her castmates, proving she is a ruthless reality TV star.

If you are a Married to Medicine fan wondering what the heck Phaedra Parks is doing with the doctors this season, you aren't alone. The debut of the dramatic Phaedra to the more conservative Bravo offering of Married to Medicine was an obvious attempt to shake up the cast. Phaedra has been missing from reality TV since 2017, after a major faux pas on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Reality stars are notorious for sharing little white lies to accompany shade, but Phaedra took that tradition to an entirely different dimension when she planted an unthinkable ugly lie about cast mate Kandie Burruss to Porsha Williams. If the other housewives were playing paintball with their allegations of gossip and hearsay, Phaedra was shot with real bullets when she accused Kandi of attempting to drug Porsha to allegedly have sex with her in a supposed sex dungeon. The accusation was so heinous that Porsha couldn't imagine Phaedra would lie about something so dangerous, especially because Phaedra suggested she learned about the plan for intoxication from the horse's mouth. When things played out at the reunion, and it was revealed the entire debacle was Phaedra's attempt to assassinate Kandi's character, it was beyond shocking to everyone, including Andy Cohen. Both Kandi and Porsha ended the reunion in tears, while Phaedra shrugged her shoulders and offered Porsha a surface apology. Kandi was livid and vowed not to deal with Phaedra again. It wasn't surprising that Phaedra didn't return the following season, nor was it surprising when she wasn't offered a peach, or permanent role on reality TV. When Phaedra showed up on the current season of Married to Medicine, some fans were intrigued and others were elated as they were clueless to the great lie of 2017.

For fans hoping Phaedra had turned a new leaf, it was soon evident that there had been no changes in Phaedra's demeanor. In fact, she seems to have doubled down and is unapologetically committed to being on her worst behavior.

Phaedra Parks Is Viewed as a Known Liar

After being dismissed from RHOA, Phaedra was missing from reality TV for a while but managed to stay relevant with fabulous photo shoots and strategic celebrity sightings. A few years ago, she announced being represented by a major advertising agency and showed off a surgically enhanced figure complimented by a new hair color. Phaedra showed up on a couple of short-term reality shows, but the main focus was a heavily edited Instagram suggesting that, despite being released from RHOA, Phaedra was thriving beautifully.

Before the incident with Porsha and Kandi, RHOA fans questioned Phaedra when her then-husband, Apollo Nida, was sentenced to prison for fraud. The rumor mill suggested Phaedra not only knew about Apollo's transgressions, but some believed she was involved to a small extent. Years prior, Atlanta-based author Angela Stanton penned a book accusing Phaedra of fraudulent activities and being the mastermind behind several financial scams.

Like Apollo, Angela spent time in prison, while Phaedra managed to come out squeaky clean with nothing but the residue of unproven rumors. Besides being consistently fraud-adjacent, when Phaedra was pregnant with her first son, she was caught in a ridiculous lie about her due date while having brunch with the ladies on RHOA. Attempting to make her due date coincide with her marriage, Phaedra fudged her due dates, suggesting she gave birth to a fully formed baby at barely seven months. The RHOA ladies let her lie slide, but it was obvious everyone knew she was lying in their faces. In an episode later that season, Phaedra's doctor let it slip that she had been the full 40 weeks with her bouncing baby boy arrived. It was a bit more than a white lie, but because it didn't hurt anyone, no one called her out about the lie and the ladies kept it moving.

Phaedra Quickly Turned On Quad In Favor of 'M2M' Cast Approval

The opportunity to join a cast of accomplished doctors with thriving practices seemed an odd pairing, but at the time, Phaedra was rumored to be dating a doctor. Her debut in the season premiere was met with much fanfare and speculation. She wasted no time spewing southern-laced shade during confessionals and ingratiating herself in the conflict among the women. It appeared Phaedra was given the task of stirring up trouble among the ladies on the cast, starting with Dr. Greg Lunceford's new bride, Lateasha aka Sweet Tea. Phaedra invited the doctor's ex-wife, her bestie, Quad Webb, to Lateasha's bachelorette party and suggested she thought it was the perfect opportunity to introduce the ladies. When Lateasha voiced her frustration with Phaedra's antics, she decided to share her test of Dr.Lunceford's loyalty at dinner. Phaedra poked and prodded at Dr. Lunceford, looking for a weakness in the couple's united front. When she couldn't infiltrate Dr. Lunceford and his new bride, she turned her attention elsewhere.

Brought to the cast on the arm of her longtime friend, Quad, Phaedra organized a funeral announcing her friend had risen from persecution. The theatrics fell flat on the rest of the Married to Medicine cast, but even as the show was bombing, Phaedra stayed in character trying to curate a sophisticated event with a foolish theme. When the resurrection ceremony was ruled a dud, and it was obvious Quad had issues with most of the other ladies in the cast, Phaedra switched sides, abandoning her friend. Phaedra's betrayal blind-sighted Quad, who quickly retaliated during her confessional. "Park It Phaedra Parks," she spat, "You need to remember how you got on this show, and that's real."

Phaedra Enjoys Creating Conflict Among Her Castmates

Seeing Phaedra turn on her friend after weaponizing her presence against newcomer Sweet Tea has convinced audiences that they are witnessing a woman without boundaries or integrity. Pushing the narrative of being a high-maintenance socialite with southern sophistication landed Phaedra back on reality TV, and it's even more impressive that she managed to get back on Bravo. Whether Phaedra's brand of ruthlessness will connect with the Married to Medicine audience remains to be seen. What is apparent is, that instead of maturing or turning over a positive leaf, Phaedra has found success in being the "bad girl" and is enjoying playing her role to the fullest.

No one will ever be able to accuse Phaedra of not being great on TV or not looking like the stereotypical reality starlet. She's sharpened her shadiness and seems prepared to make an impact on prime-time TV again. Hopefully, this time around she'll stick to white lies that don't translate to felonies or result in permanently damaging her relationships.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo at 9 PM EST, with next-day viewing available on Peacock.

