Phaedra Parks is back on the market as she's already done with her Married to Medicine boyfriend. Parks was announced as a new cast member in the upcoming 10th season of the show, much to the excitement of fans. She begged herself as the girlfriend of "Dr. O, a Nigerian pediatric cardiologist. Parks was with him for over a year, but fans will not be getting a glimpse of the elusive Dr. O because his face reportedly won't be shown on the show.

"You will definitely see my dating [on Married to Medicine', the ups and downs, the old and new," Parks recently told BOSSIP in an interview. "I'm enjoying myself, I'm single and satisfied, I will say that." Parks hints to not being satisfied with the way she was treated in the relationship.

Post her break-up, Parks has her head held high. "I know my worth so I have to be treated a certain way so I'm not going to settle for anything. Doctors are very interesting, they're very interesting." Whether that means she is still looking for another doctor after her break-up with "Dr. O," fans don't know, but she is not giving up on love permanently.

Phaedra Parks on 'Married to Medicine' Marks Her Return to Bravo

She Was Fired From 'RHOA' at the conclusion of Season 9

Image via Bravo

Parks was a staple on the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta where her over-the-top antics that often contradicted her southern belle persona. Bringing to life her marriage struggles with Apollo Nida and her continued search for love, it feels right that her time on Married to Medicine is going to be more of Parks trying to find love even if her involvement started with a relationship to a man she's no longer with. Fans have longed for her return since her acrimonious exit from RHOA when it was revealed that she was behind a vicious rumor about Kandi Burruss. Parks did participate in Seasons 2 and 4 of Ultimate Girls Trip, the latter season has been delayed due to a scandal involving Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo.