Phaedra Parks is one of the most remarkable and accomplished women on reality television. In addition to having a successful career as one of the hottest entertainment lawyers in the south, she was a part of the team responsible for bringing, Being Bobby Brown, one of the most culturally relevant reality shows to Bravo before reality television was normalized. Phaedra's name was known in the southeast as an entertainment attorney serving celebrities and occasionally acted as a defense attorney advocating for criminals that possessed large amounts of available cash, with little to no understanding of the legal system. She was a thriving socialite long before she was cast on Real Housewives of Atlanta along with her formerly incarcerated but very handsome husband at the time, Apollo Nida. Although Phaedra's clientele list included the fashionable and fabulous, she struggled with the transition from behind the scenes to in front of the camera.

While most of the women were familiar with Phaedra the attorney, she seemed out of place with the Peachtree divas, whose main focus was finding something cute to wear to a party and or to secure a wealthy man instead of balancing a clientele load and court cases. Phaedra was a quick study, and it wasn't long before audiences noticed a serious level up with her makeup, hair and wardrobe options. She shed a few pounds, including the dead weight of her husband with the model looks and criminal past, then quickly put herself back on the market looking for a much wealthier financier. Phaedra added several additional streams of income to her repertoire, including funeral director and exercise video vixen. Unfortunately, she was a bit too aggressive in her approach to being an "it girl" on the show. She was released after being exposed for concocting a dangerous lie about Kandi Burruss and tricking Porsha Williams into being the fall guy for her dirty work. She apologized, but it was too little, too late, and her peach was snatched immediately. But after multiple seasons off, she quickly ran back when the invitation was provided after a brief stint on Married to Medicine.

Phaedra Parks' Entry Into 'Married to Medicine' Was Lackluster

Having comprehended the full scope of the reality landscape, it didn't take Phaedra long to find her footing. She did several stints on We tv's Marriage Bootcamp (although she was not married), a version of the Real Housewives Girl's Trip, and The Traitors before scoring a principal role on Bravo's popular urban doctors reality series, Married to Medicine. Seeing Phaedra on Married to Medicine alerted fans to the idea that the franchise needed a bit more excitement added to the group of OB GYNs, dentists, emergency room DRs and their spouses. Dr. Heavenly Kimes, tried to convince fans Phaedra was on the show because she was dating a Dr., but the rumor quickly fizzled when Phaedra kept showing up for events without a plus one. Although she added much-needed pizzazz to the group with her over-the-top designer fashion and bleached blonde bundles, Phaedra's wit and intellectual prowess often went over the heads of her housewife counterparts, such as Sheree Whitfield and Porsha WIlliams, didn't measure up against the advanced IQ's of Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, and even the outspoken Dr. Heavenly. Quad Webb, the only other Married to Medicine co-star without any affiliation, is a less fabulous version of Phaedra without all the pomp and circumstance.

Although Quad doesn't steal scenes the way the new and improved Phaedra does, she is able to consistently match wits with the physicians a bit more than Phaedra. Dr. Jackie, is not only one of the most loved OB-GYN's in the country, but she also owns a successful spa, a product line and is a best-selling author. Dr. Simone has a successful practice and is one of the most requested speakers in the country on women's health issues. Dr. Contessa, recently returned to the series, but before becoming a successful physician, she did a stint as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy. Last but not least, Dr. Heavenly has a successful cosmetic dental practice, after graduating at the top of her class. She has her own dental mouthwash and is also a best-selling author. Until recently, Dr. Heavenly owned a beauty supply store, and founded an organization dedicated to assisting other business owners create successful businesses in a variety of industries. In addition to owning Smiles by Dr. Heavenly, she owns a multimillion-dollar corporation with numerous dental practices, some of which she has sold for a huge profit. The cast of Married to Medicine are one of the few reality casts who show and prove themselves when it comes to their lifestyles and business acumen. Unlike most of their reality peers who struggle to launch businesses for the premiere of their current season and find themselves flailing about after the season is over, the women of Married to Medicine are the real deal. The shenanigans of She by Sheree or the tomfoolery of Phaedra's 'donkey booty' exercise video created to spite Kenya's stallion booty video, would have no place among these powerhouse women.

Phaedra Parks Outwitted Most of Her Co-Stars on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

During her time on RHOA, Phaedra was usually the smartest and quickest in the room and that worked to her benefit. Except for Kenya Moore, Phaedra was able to run mental circles around most of her co-stars. Although Kenya possesses one of the quickest and wittiest mouths in the franchise, she would still be no match for the female physicians on Married to Medicine. The process of dumbing herself down from the in-demand attorney she was in the early 2000's left a lasting impression that Phaedra appears unable to shake. If she had joined Married to Medicine in 2010 instead of RHOA, her brand may have focused more on her brains instead of her new boobs. Phaedra's transformation from a successful lawyer to a sexy reality vixen has changed the essence of who she is and making her a better fit for the "fun girls" of RHOA than the substance-driven physicians on Married to Medicine.

As audiences wait with bated breath for the highly anticipated return of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra was photographed clubbing it up in Africa with co-star Porsha Williams. Dressed in her full housewife's uniform, most likely from her showroom of choice, the Ivy Showroom, showing off her augmented curves complete with the stereotypical contour and blonde wig. She also shared an exclusive photo on her IG during a housewives confessional scene wearing a black couture dress looking like a million bucks. The two seasons on Married to Medicine worked to keep Ms. Parks in the public eye and proves she is a force to be reckoned with, starring in two of Bravo's top-rated shows almost simultaneously. Moving on from the company of the doctors, back to the more playful RHOA will allow Phaedra to keep her coins intact and to be in an environment more suited to her newfound strengths. There is a saying that suggests once a good girl has gone bad, she's gone forever. In Phaedra's case, once a smart girl has dumbed herself down so far, she no longer fits in with the gifted and talented class.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

