Since the official announcement that she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta following a six-season hiatus, fans have been clamoring that Phaedra Parks has officially saved the reality show. The media star is coming in on the heels of the untimely departure of former Housewife Kenya Moore. In a time when multiple franchises within The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe are in a state of limbo, fans are finding the positivity in the current situation. But will Phaedra's past experience throughout her television tenure actually be the saving grace or will accusations of being fake prevent Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta from taking off?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been one of the shining series on Bravo since 2008. The series follows the lavish lives and extraordinary exploits of the women of Atlanta, Georgia. Since it debuted, many superstar names have emerged, thanks to their exceptional ability to make brilliant television. At this time, filming for Season 16 is underway, with a cast that will feature Phaedra Parks, the return of Porsha Williams, as well as Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, Brittany Eady, and Angela Oakley. Additionally, Cynthia Bailey will be returning in a "Friend of" capacity. The hype is real, but how real will this season actually be with Phaedra on board?

Phaedra Parks Left 'RHOA' On Bad Terms

To pinpoint who the biggest star from The Real Housewives of Atlanta is nearly impossible. Fans would end up debating endlessly and never agree on an answer. But for many, one of the names that would be considered on that list is Phaedra Parks. During her seven-season stint on the series, she had been through a lot. Between the end of her marriage with Apollo Nida to her two pregnancies, Phaedra had a lot of personal moments brought to the screen. But one dastardly rumor ended her time on the show as a peach-holder. During Season 9, a major rumor was spread regarding Porsha Williams. It wasn't until the explosive reunion that Phaedra admitted that she was the source of the rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, had planned on drugging Porsha and their mutual friend, Shamea Morton, in order to sexually take advantage of them. The revelation sent shock waves through the cast, splintering years of friendships and causing the firing of Phaedra from the show that helped make her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has never been shy of featuring high-stakes drama and rumor spreading. In fact, the reason Phaedra is even returning to the show is because of the drama Kenya Moore launched at the start of filming this upcoming season. While there was an immediate downfall in the friendship between Phaedra and Porsha, they have maintained a friendship. They have been cordial. Schedules may have prevented them of being as tight as they used to be, but now that they'll be filming together, fans are eager to see them reunite on screen. A major intrigue about bringing past stars back to the show is to see if they can seamlessly integrate themselves back into the program. The reunion between these two women is certainly worth the hype, but can viewers truly trust Phaedra not faking her way through another season just for the drama and revenge?

Phaedra Parks Is the Epitome of a Reality Star

The aftermath of the incident caused a strain on Phaedra's placement in the court of public opinion. But it never prevented her from finding other programs to shine on. She was seen on the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, known as Ex-Wives Club. She popped up on an arc of The Real Housewives of Dubai as a friend of Caroline Brooks. She joined the cast of Married to Medicine. And for non-Bravo stans, she became one of the breakout stars of The Traitors Season 2. Phaedra Parks is the epitome of a reality star. She knows how to be excellent television, even if it means being a bit fake. Nothing will beat the meme-making "Oh lord sweet baby Jesus. Not Ekin-Su" breakfast breakdown on The Traitors.

But as much as she's making excellent television, some fans have questioned her authenticity. Many viewers of Married to Medicine questioned if she faked a relationship to a doctor to get onto the show. If she's fabricated multiple aspects of her life on multiple programs, is it fair to accuse Phaedra of being fake? Or is she just excellent at making reality television? No matter what she does, she continues to have her star rise. Pheadra is over-the-top in all the right ways. If she continues these antics, only time will tell if they will save the sixteenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Phaedra will certainly get fans to tune on in. But she will have her feet held close to the fire. If she slips up and fakes her way to the top, viewers who want authenticity may turn on her. But those fans who know she's an exceptional reality star will forever cheer her on. Here's hoping Phaedra's return will be a triumphant one.

