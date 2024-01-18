The Big Picture Phaedra and Shereé are part of an alliance in The Traitors and are working together with Tamra Judge and Larsa Pippen.

Shereé plans to collect clues and use them to her advantage in the game, while Phaedra wants to show her strategic side.

Phaedra is a traitor and Shereé is one of the more low-key players, but they are at risk of being targeted by other traitors.

Spoiler warning for The Traitors Season 2 Episode 1-3

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are used to throwing out their theories and gossip. But how does that translate in a social strategy game? We're going to get that answer with Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield being on The Traitors Season 2. The Peacock show has a celebrity cast playing a murder mystery game.

It starts with host Alan Cumming picking people to be traitors while everyone is blindfolded. The ones who aren't selected are faithfuls. The traitors secretly murder the faithfuls, while the faithfuls try to find and banish the traitors. If one or more traitors get to the end, then they get the $250,000 prize money. If the faithfuls get rid of all the traitors, then they split the money. But are Phaedra and Shereé prepared for the game against some of reality TV's most strategic masterminds? Here is what they said about their strategy.

Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield's Alliance in The Traitors Lacks a Solid Plan

The game calls for people to look for clues to achieve their goals. Shereé plans to do just that. "I just figured I'll be me and go in, listen, keep my eyes open, ears open and just do what I do as, you know, a bone collector," Shereé told Parade. "I'll collect a few bones, use them to my advantage," she added. She later said it was hard to believe that someone might betray them in the interview. But that's the name of the game in The Traitors, so hopefully, she keeps that in mind.

Phaedra revealed she felt bad for the faithfuls when Cirie Fields won season 1. "But when I watched the reunion, it just broke my heart," she explained in the same interview. "I was like, 'How dare she not give those people money? They need help.' It was very sad to see how upset they were. I can see now that you really like the people you're here with. You know, we've got a great group of people here. They're really nice." The lawyer said the murder mystery game would allow them to show their strategic side.

The Real Housewives stars have an alliance. So Shereé, Phaedra, Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami are working together. Phaedra revealed she found out she was doing the show five days before and had very little time to prepare. She also didn't give hints about her strategy in the game.

This all points to them possibly being at a disadvantage against stars from The Challenge, Big Brother, Survivor, and more. But the first three episodes of season 2 revealed they are holding their own. Phaedra is a traitor and no one has suspected her. Shereé is one of the more low-key players, and no one has falsely suspected her of being a traitor. However, the other traitors, Parvati Shallow and Dan Gheesling, are onto their connection and considered murdering Shereé. In episode 3, Phaedra stayed close to her to make sure it didn't happen, but would she keep managing to save her? We'll have to wait to find out.

