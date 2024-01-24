The Big Picture Phaedra Parks thought Tamra Judge was the worst player in The Traitors game.

Parks is the only Traitor who hasn't been suspected, and her game play has made Season 2 better.

Parks credits her ability to balance being quiet and supporting the faithful, as well as having Bravo friends on her side.

Phaedra Parks isn't one to mince words. Now, as she is serving as one of the traitors on the hit Peacock series The Traitors, fans are seeing how far she is willing to go for her fellow Housewives. The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta made it clear to Parvati Shallow that she was not going to come for the Bravo team. That being said, Parks does have some opinions on who in Alan Cumming's Scottish castle had staying power. For her, she didn't think that Tamra Judge was good for the game.

While on Watch What Happens Live, Parks talked a lot about The Traitors and what she thought about her fellow players, specifically those tied back to Bravo and the Housewives franchise. Saying that she saw them all playing in a "silly" game called “The Real Traitors of Bravo," Parks explained that it was a last-minute casting decision, but also explained why she thought Judge was going to be the worst in the game.

Parks was asked a series of questions from Andy Cohen about her fellow Bravolebrities and she had to answer accordingly. When asked who she thought would be the worst in the game, she responded Judge, but then she went on later in the game to say she was their biggest threat to the Traitors in the game. She also said that the Bravo star she wished was a Traitor with her was Larsa Pippen, who did end up calling out some of the Traitors while they were all deliberating before she was ultimately labeled a "Traitor" and forced to reveal to her fellow Faithfuls that she was on their side.

The Traitors (US) Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. Some contestants are traitors some are loyal. Release Date January 12, 2023 Cast Alan Cumming , Kate Chastain , Cirie Fields , Arie Luyendyk Jr. Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Phaedra Parks Is One of the Best Parts of The Traitors

Out of all those current Traitors, Parks is the only one who has yet to be suspected. Maybe it's because she has mastered the art of flying under the radar and keeping her cool while being social in the game. She also has a lot of her Bravo friends on her side. Her gameplay has made Season 2 even more entertaining.

The Traitors can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock