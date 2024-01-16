The Big Picture Phaedra Parks excelled at playing the game on The Traitors and enjoyed her most favorite television experience ever.

She joined the cast at the last minute but was prepared and played her fake role as a faithful diligently.

Phaedra made lasting friendships and fell in love with some of the people she played with on the show.

Phaedra Parks is an icon in the Bravo-sphere. Whether you love her or hate her, it’s undeniable that she has had an impact on the reality TV zeitgeist. Fans know her for not being the most honest person on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Longtime viewers will never forget the way Phaedra lied about how far along she was while she was pregnant on the show. And, of course, there was the shocking story she told about Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, allegedly saying they wanted to drug Porsha Williams and take her home with them. This particular falsehood led to a very emotionally charged moment during the season 9 reunion, a moment that also gave the internet a meme they have, and will continue to use for any given circumstance. The unfortunate outcome of this gaff was that Phaedra was let go from the show, a decision that some fans loved and others found upsetting. Thankfully, Phaedra made her return to the Bravo-sphere thanks to Married to Medicine.

She had been on the show here and there throughout the years, thanks to the social connections she had with the cast. Her current casting is perplexing to some: the show is focused on stars who are either doctors or in relationships with doctors. Phaedra was allegedly dating a doctor when the decision was made to bring her onto the show, but that relationship ended while filming. Whether or not she’ll be back in the next season is unclear, especially given the mixed reception she’s received since joining the cast. Some are happy to have her back on their screens, while others are annoyed by the theatrics she’s brought to the series. Those theatrics, however, are precisely what makes Phaedra so good at being mischievous in The Traitors. Collider had the opportunity to speak with her before and after her experience on the murder mystery series.

Phaedra Parks' Mystery Keeps Her Alive In 'The Traitors'

The second Phaedra began her journey to receive her cloak, the drama was on. She emphatically told host Alan Cumming, “I’m a killer,” proving that she did not come to play; she came to slay. And so far, she has done just that. She has subtly played the game, and was playing it even during her conversation with Collider during filming. Phaedra joined the cast shortly before having to travel to film it. She said: “The crazy thing was, I only knew that I was coming five days before filming. So I'm a ‘late to the party’ type of girl for this one. [laughs] But long story short, when I did watch the show, and I watched the reunion, it just broke my heart. I was like, 'How dare she not give those people money. They need help!’ It was very sad to see how upset they were.”

She softened her voice at this point, adding, “They're so sweet. Everyone's so sweet and fun…And then they're gonna kill you.” That last little nugget was meant to be proof of her innocence, something she had to be very clear about at all times, even with just Shereé Whitfield being the only other player in the room. Phaedra played her fake role as a faithful diligently while sharing her truthful thoughts on the journey both she and Shereé were on. When asked about being a Housewife in a castle full of game players from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Challenge, Phaedra kept things candid. She said: “This show is really not catty-like. I think it allows you the opportunity to show a different perspective. Like, a more strategic thinking side of us as people versus, you know, [gestures at her outfit to reference being fancy]. But I think we're still going to be glamorous!” Glamour without their usual Housewives’ glam team was not a challenge based on both Shereé and Phaedra’s flawless makeup and makeup that was barely disturbed by the cold waters of the Loch.

Watching her play the game on-screen is even more exciting. She has continued to fly under the radar but is certainly prepared for the oncoming storm should anyone, even her fellow traitors, try to come for her. Regardless of the potential betrayals or success yet to be seen by viewers, Phaedra is immensely grateful for the experience.

She shared a lot of enthusiasm during her follow-up interview with Collider. She shared: “I had the best time of my life. Hands down, my most favorite television experience ever. I made friends that I think will be for a lifetime. I mean, it was something out of my comfort zone, and I was able to do it. And so, I'm so proud of myself for being able to do the things that I did on the show. But I mean, just the people I played with-- I loved them. I really did. I fell in love with a couple of them.” It’s wonderful to hear about the experience being such a positive one, especially after witnessing the heartbreaks from the prior season. Based on what has already been seen in Phaedra’s gameplay, she has the chops to make it all the way to the end.

