From its first scene, 1979's Phantasm is eager to immerse us in its world -- and open questions that won't be answered. Under the weight of a droning score, in a foggy graveyard, we watch as a couple has a tryst. Suddenly, she's stabbing him, blonde hair blowing in a wind that only seems to exist in her orbit. Her features flicker, transforming into the face of a strange old man. And then, like a fantasy, it's suddenly over. A blue morning sky crests over the iron cemetery gate, and we're dropped right into the heart of one of the strangest -- and most inscrutable -- indie horror movies ever made. If you've never seen it before, spoiler alert: Her (or his) ability to transform is never fully explained. Rather, like so many other things in the film, the Lady in Lavender (Kathy Lester) is allowed to be absurd. In other words, Phantasm is in no hurry to explain itself. Instead, like a nightmare, we drift through its imagery, experiencing rather than examining -- interpreting rather than understanding. Phantasm behaves more like a dream than a movie -- and more than 40 years after its release, this is what keeps us coming back.

What is 'Phantasm' About?

Though the plot of Phantasm can at times feel as flexible as its premise, it does follow certain story beats. The man killed in the beginning has friends -- tall, handsome Jody (Bill Thornbury) and 70s-pontytail-wearing ice cream man Reggie (Reggie Bannister) -- and so we open with his funeral. But this familiar scene soon morphs into a stroll through the cemetery's sterile marble mausoleum. Alone, Jody hears strange scrabbling noises from within its walls. Quick camera cuts add to the sense of anxiety as we anticipate his every noisy footfall. Finally, we see what Jody's been looking for: the nameplate of his dead parents -- his own name reflected in gold. Jody's a legal guardian now, and his ward, younger brother Michael (A. Michael Baldwin) is already up to no good. Spying on the burial, he watches as a tall, intimidating mortician (Angus Scrimm) lifts the coffin up with ease and puts it back into his hearse. Clearly, there's something wrong going on in this cemetery.

As the film unfolds, we follow Michael's increasingly disturbing findings about both the mortician (called the Tall Man) and his embalming practices. The atmosphere begins to break away from any sense of reality, becoming saturated with dramatic lighting and strange, empty rooms. And as we journey further and further into the mortician's designs, we become less and less sure about what is real -- and what is safe.

'Phantasm' Had a Tiny Budget and an Indie Spirit

One thing that is certain about Phantasm, however, is its surprising success. Made on a budget of about $300,000, the production included costumes made by director Don Coscarelli's mother and the cast was made up of aspiring actors. In fact, the shoot went on for years due to budgetary constraints and other creative issues. But it's precisely this lower-budget quality that lends itself to the air of dreamlike uncertainty throughout the film. (Re-using the mausoleum hallway in order to create the illusion of a larger set piece, for example, creates a hazy sense of déjà vu.) The movie managed to make $22 million at the box office, cementing its status as a classic -- and proving that something in Phantasm's misty logic connected with audiences. In fact, Coscarelli has said that the Phantasm team shot five different endings -- a testament to the fluidity of its story, both on and off set. There are, however, some widely-accepted explanations for its high strangeness -- such as that of grief.

All About Grief

One of the more widely-accepted -- and unsurprising, if you consider all the coffins -- theories about the meaning of Phantasm is that of grief. Horror critic John Kenneth Muir has posited that the Tall Man represents death itself -- a figment that Mike's grieving mind has created in order to beat. (Like this article, Muir is evaluating the film on a standalone basis instead of as part of a franchise.) Jody and Mike have lost their parents, and by the end of the film we realize that -- spoiler -- Jody is also dead. In effect, Micheal has lost his whole family, and has come up with the story of Phantasm -- and the titular Phantasm itself -- to lend meaning to a meaningless tragedy.

But there are, of course, elements of the film that can't be explained through this lens. The Lady in Lavender's drive to kill, for example (though Muir does note he sees her as representing the intersection of sex and death) -- as well as the flying silver orbs that guard the mausoleum -- seem to stick out from this fabric like forgotten bones. These orbs, later identified as the Sentinels, are one of the film's best remembered and least-explained elements. They whiz through the air and attach themselves to the heads of perceived intruders, boring bloody holes straight through their skulls. One of them nearly gets Mike, and he watches on in horror as it spits out the blood of the mortician's helper in spurts, coating white marble with gore. These elements do relate to death, but can't exactly be slotted in with the notion of grief. Perhaps they are best explained by seeing Phantasm as a nightmare: Grief, sexual desire, and pure imagery twisting and combining into a tidal wave of feeling we can watch again and again.

Yes, by the end of Phantasm, Jody is dead. He was the whole time, or so it seems -- and Michael is in the care of Reggie, who has survived the film's climax. Yes, it was all a dream, the film assures us as Michael wakes up on a leopard-print pillow. He was dreaming along with us. Still, he tells Reggie that he's worried the Tall Man will come back -- that the rocks he and his brother toppled onto the monster in his dream won't hold him. "Hey, you had a dream," Reggie says. "Just a nightmare. Mike, that Tall Man of yours did not take Jody away." But this is Phantasm -- and a bad dream doesn't always stay that way. "Seemed so real," Michael says -- and we're left to wonder: which part?