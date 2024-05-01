The Big Picture Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Phantom Menace with Queen Amidala's limited edition doll on Star Wars Day.

Explore Padmé Amidala's pivotal role in the Star Wars universe, from Galactic Senate to forbidden love with Anakin Skywalker.

Star Wars Episode I - The Phantom Menace will be re-released in theaters on May 3, 2024, part of the Skywalker Saga collection.

Close

This upcoming Star Wars Day is a bit extra special as it will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. The first prequel film is getting a theatrical re-release this weekend, a new line of Funko Pops, and a lot of love from Disney. Now, Queen Padmé Amidala is receiving her royal marks, joining in on the fun with her own officially licensed doll for May the 4th.

The 11-inch doll is based on actress Natalie Portman’s most iconic look from Phantom Menace, her striking red throne room gown. As Disney describes, "the extravagant gown featured sein jewels that illuminated from within and was accessorized with an elaborate headdress. Her traditional royal makeup included a white base, red dots on both cheeks, and a red stripe painted on her lower lip to represent the suffering endured by the Naboo people before the Great Time of Peace." The figure itself will be limited to only 3,1000 pieces, but features a ton of detail. This includes a molded golden headdress, rooted and braided hair, molded boots, satin lining, and golden embroidered detailing.

Padmé Across the Stars

Portman would go on to portray Padmé in all three Star Wars prequel films and remains a key figure in the universe. While she gave up her Queen title after the events of The Phantom Menace, her role in the Galactic Senate allowed her to become a vital ally in the eventual Clone Wars. The character would appear in all sorts of Star Wars media, like video games, comics, and shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Also, her forbidden romance with Anakin Skywalker was used to The Emperor's advantage in seducing the Jedi Knight to the darkside. That would come to a head in Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, when Padmé dies in childbirth after Ankin was fully turned into Darth Vadar. Of course, Padmé is the mother of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa. Yet this hero's legacy reaches beyond her children as she's one of Star Wars’ brightest hopes.

When is ‘The Phantom Menace’ Re-Releasing?

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is returning to theaters on May 3, 2024, alongside the other Skywalker Saga films. This is just in time for Star Wars with the new Queen Amidala doll being part of Episode I’s 25th Anniversary Collection. The royal doll will be going up for pre-order on Disney Store’s website on Saturday, May 4 at 11 AM EST for $129.99. Until then, you can view Episode I’s trailer below.