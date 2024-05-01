The Big Picture Celebrate Star Wars Day with Bioworld's exclusive Heroes & Villains collection based on Episode I.

Each shirt in the collection features a sketch pad-like design and will be available for 24 hours only.

Episode I paved the way for the prequel era of Star Wars and is returning to theaters in 2024.

Star Wars Day is this Saturday (May 4). This year’s major focus is rightfully on Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace’s 25th Anniversary. Disney has been gearing up for the special galactic occasion with a handful of their own exclusive merchandise. However, companies like Funko have also revved up their Podracing engines with their takes on Episode I. Now, Bioworld has entered the battle with their new “Heroes & Villains” apparel collection based on Star Wars’ first prequel film.

The collection features four t-shirts highlighting Watto, C-3PO, Jar Jar Binks, and the film’s main villain, Darth Maul. They all bear a “Natural” sketch pad-like look to them that makes them stand out in a galaxy far, far away. The stunning designs could almost pass as early Episode I concept art. Each shirt will be $32. This collection is a timed exclusive running from Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 5. A different design will be available each day for 24 hours only. Watto will be on May 2, Jar Jar Binks will be on May 3, C-3PO will be on May 4, and Darth Maul will be dropping into Star Wars fans’ laps on May 5.

‘The Phantom Menace’ & the Start of the Prequel Era

When Episode I was released in May 1999, Star Wars-mania was back in full swing with an endless sea of merchandise, action figures, re-releases of the original trilogy. In terms of marketing, it was not only a bright sign for Star Wars’ profitable future, it helped usher in the 21st century blockbuster as we know it today. Fans are so used to awaiting yearly Star Wars releases. Whether it be toys, video games, the Disney+ series or the films themselves. That wouldn’t have been possible without the financial success of Episode I. The quality of the film has always been up for debut. If you grew up with the prequel era, you most likely have tons of nostalgia for Episode I. On the other hand, if you’re old enough to have seen any of the original trilogy Episodes in theaters, your opinion might lean more negative. Episode I set the tone for the divisive prequel trilogy. However, no matter where your opinion lies on this film, it has only gotten better with age. This has to do with a thrilling finale that includes Darth Maul’s iconic duel, John William’s amazing musical score, and the inventive Podracing sequence. The Phantom Menace would be followed by Attack of the Clones in 2002 before this film era of Star Wars wrapped up in 2005 with Revenge of the Sith.

When Does ‘The Phantom Menace’ Return to Theaters?

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is speeding back into theaters on May 3, 2024. While fans wait for Bioworld’s Heroes & Villains daily Episode I collection event, you can turn on notifications on their website to be prepared the moment each shirt drops. Once the shirts sell out, they’re gone for good.