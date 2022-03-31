Sony Pictures Classics is giving its upcoming sports comedy/drama The Phantom of the Open a slight change in release strategy. Originally announced as a June 3 release, the movie has kept its release date in New York and Los Angeles, but a wider release will spread out across the weeks following the NY and LA premiere. Based on real events, the movie tells the story of Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance), an elderly man who decides to take up golf competitions without ever having played the sport – and no, he doesn’t become an overnight talent.

The shift in strategy presumably gives Sony a better idea of how audiences will react to the movie and make decisions regarding how many theaters will play the movie. Not that they should be worried: Academy Award winner Rylance is a fairly popular actor, and the underdog story has the potential to draw in viewers who made movies like The King’s Speech a success. In addition, The Phantom of the Open had a great run in last year’s BFI London Film Festival, where it received great reviews.

Another element that might increase audiences’ sympathy for the story is the fact that The Phantom of the Open has no turning point to Flitcroft: he ended up becoming infamously known as “the world’s worst golfer”, but the heart of the story is his relentless optimism and pride for taking up something at an old age. So it’s a probably a story we’re all in dire need of these days. However, one thing that might harm the movie's performance is how well Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is received. The movie premieres a week before and might shift audience's preferences throughout the first couple of weeks in June.

The movie also features Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins as Jean Flitcroft, the wife who’s incredibly supportive of her husband’s late-acquired dream. Rounding up the main cast is BAFTA nominee Rhys Ifans as Keith Mackenzie, a man who gets increasingly annoyed by the fact that Flitcroft is becoming an international sensation even though he’s dreadful at the sport he’s playing.

The Phantom of the Open is written by two-time BAFTA nominee Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2), who adapted the story from his own book of the same name. The inspiring story is directed by Craig Roberts, who returns to the director's seat two years after releasing Eternal Beauty, also starring Sally Hawkins.

Check out the official synopsis here:

The film follows Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance), a dreamer and unrelenting optimist who managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.

Sony Pictures Classics premieres The Phantom of the Open in New York and Los Angeles on June 3. Additional dates for country-wide releases are yet to be announced.

