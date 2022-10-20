Robert Barton Englund: horror fans all over the world know the name well, and for good reason. He's a legendary character actor beloved by many, and in an industry where many actors encompass one character, Leatherface for example, he will always be Freddy Kruger, polarizing remakes aside of course. However, while many return to Elm Street for their horror movie marathons this Halloween season, there is far more to the master of horror than one, albeit iconic, character.

The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most adapted stories in the public domain, with each actor who takes on the leading role bringing their own spin to the character. Charles Dance was the master of sass, Lon Chaney let his makeup and body language do all the talking, Gerard Butler made it sexy, and in 1989 the master of nightmares had a go as the masked maestro. How did he interpret such an iconic character? What makes this film a hidden gem of '80s horror? Was there going to be more to this story? The writer desperately wanted an excuse to write about The Phantom of the Opera again, so today we are going to answer all of these questions, and take a look at a hidden gem from a horror legend.

In this adaptation, Englund plays Erik Destler, a brilliant composer who makes a deal with the devil to become a beloved composer. Of course, as with any Faustian bargain, this comes with a terrible price as his face rots and decomposes. Despite his deal with the devil, he still masquerades as an angel of music and singing teacher to an up-and-coming ingénue named Christine (Jill Schoelen), and manifests a murderous obsession as he creates his magnum opus, "Don Juan Triumphant."

Even this brief plot synopsis gives fun little allusions to the book. The performance of Charles Gonoud's Faust is an important plot point in the novel and would be seen in several more adaptations, as would the combination of the two stories à la The Phantom of the Paradise. "Don Juan Triumphant," Erik's coveted life's work as it is in the book, is a significant plot point and gorgeous orchestral motif, and shows up in fewer adaptations than one would think. The name Erik Destler itself might be familiar to many deeply entrenched in the Phantom of the Opera fandom, as many a fan fiction writer has chosen it as the canonical surname of the Phantom, despite the presence of other options, and the book giving him no surname at all.

The references and ties to the book that I'd yet to see in other adaptations of the story is what initially drew me to this movie, but Englund's portrayal is what sets the film apart, especially in how it subverts expectations.

How Robert Englund Played The Phantom

When one thinks of Robert Englund as the Phantom of the Opera during the 1980s, there is certainly an idea that will come to mind. In some ways, those ideas are accurate. In this story, Erik is a shadowy figure that stalks the foggy London streets, a Jack the Ripper type who skins his victims to create a mask for his horrific, decomposing face. His deformity is certainly among the most icky and grotesque, his kills are the goriest, and he is certainly among the Phantoms who is a clear antagonist rather than the dark side of a love triangle. However, the ways that he stands out is not when he is a monster, but when he isn't.

We get more of a feel of Erik Destler's character on his own rather than him in relation to Christine, his day-to-day life and interactions with strangers, and that's incredibly fascinating. Englund portrays him as the one-liner spouting slasher villain masterfully, of course; but while the character in some adaptations catches justified heat for being a romantic lead who can act pretty deplorably, Erik Destler is a slasher villain who has a fair set of standards. What is shown on screen is a character who, while attacking brutally and joyously, only chooses victims who actually provoke or wrong him, or Christine, first. He doesn't kill random strangers in this story, nor is he without mercy, he actually subverts the classic horror stereotype by not killing a sex worker, tips his bartender, and would otherwise keep to himself. A brilliant artist whose obsession not even necessarily with Christine herself, but his own music, pushes him to extremes. This was someone who had the potential to live a normal, fulfilling, murder-free life, but was corrupted by his insatiable ambition to be a great musician.

The Sequel That Kind Of Was

There was a sequel planned to this movie, leaving it with an open ending. We would follow Erik Destler into the sewers of modern New York City, Englund was keen to do it, but unfortunately due to the poor performance of the film this didn't end up happening, but that doesn't mean the script was abandoned entirely.

Dance Macabre is a 1992 film once again starring Robert Englund set in a dance academy in St. Petersburg. Gone is the supernatural, time-traveling story of immortal composers, and what we are left with is a more typical slasher with some of the more gothic themes that lingered from The Phantom of the Opera, lovelorn misery, jealousy, and women with striking resemblances to long-lost lovers. This is certainly more of a Giallo film than anything resembling what it once could've been, somewhere in between Psycho and Dario Argento's Opera, but it is nice to see more of what Englund is capable of beyond the hat and striped sweater.

There comes a time when you find a movie that performed poorly at its release, that many are unimpressed by, that gives you endless enjoyment. Something that you don't even notice the flaws, because you're having too much fun. This is that kind of movie for me. The Phantom of the Opera is an overlooked gem, a fun, campy gothic not nearly as deserving of the hate it initially got. Even fans of the source material would have a good time with this one, despite the ramping up of blood and guts. The jewel in its crown is Englund himself, and perhaps, with A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child premiering the same year, his involvement gave people the wrong idea of what this movie would be. But what is magical about this film is the radical differences in character between Erik Destler and Freddy Kruger, and the new performance Englund brought for this role. He's sophisticated, yet campy, and clearly having the time of his life, he is dangerous, but also very tragic in his fate, and you wonder what kind of potential the character may have had to be a good man, which is a fascinating kind of villain.

Robert Englund is a horror icon for a reason, and that reason should extend far beyond one role.