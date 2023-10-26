French author Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel, Le Fantôme de l'Opera, continues to be a popular and beloved classic constantly retold throughout the years. The plot tells the tragic story of Erik, a deformed man living beneath the Palais Garnier Opera House in Paris, who becomes obsessed with the beautiful soprano Christine Daaé.

Whether in theater or a major motion picture, this dark romance tale about love and murder has had many reinterpretations, most famously in an enjoyable stage musical created by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Over the years, the entertainment industry has produced several worthy film adaptations of Leroux's story. Some were more faithful, and others offered different and unique takes. Similarly, the Phantom has been portrayed as both a tragic hero and a straightforward antagonist. However, each Phantom of the Opera movie considerably brought this classic story and its titular Phantom to life, even if some are undoubtedly better than others.

13 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1998)

Directed by Dario Argento

Image via A-Pix Entertainment

The fascinating mind behind some of the greatest Giallo horror movies of all time, the great Dario Argento, delivers his take on Leroux's novel, a 1998 version titled Phantom of the Opera. Starring his daughter Asia Argento, this unique, often overlooked adaptation ramps up the horror and sexual content, striving to go bloodier and provocative.

Admittedly, it's not a faithful adaption or technically a good movie in general, but it's worth watching to see how ridiculous it gets. From the over-the-top acting and bizarre visuals to questionable filmmaking choices, it's one that could almost qualify as a so-bad-it's-good picture. It may not be the best Phantom of the Opera film, but it can be quite entertaining at times.

12 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1983)

Directed by Robert Markowitz

Image via Robert Halmi Productions

1983's The Phantom of the Opera is a made-for-TV film directed by Robert Markowitz and starring a rather impressive cast, including Jane Seymour, Michael York, and Academy Award winner Maximilian Schell in the lead role. Another loose adaptation of the classic story, this version tries, and sometimes succeeds, in telling a compelling story with decent performances and an impressive musical score.

Though it suffers from a low-quality feel and the plot doesn't do much to change or add upon the source material, the '83 version excels mostly because of the incredible makeup and acting performance of the late Maximilian Schell, who arguably gives one of the most intriguing takes on the iconic Phantom. Though it often flies under most people's radar, this version can be an interesting watch and certainly doesn't disappoint.

The Phantom of the Opera Release Date January 29, 1983 Directors Robert Markowitz Cast Jane Seymour , Maximilian Schell , Michael York , Jeremy Kemp , Diana Quick , Philip Stone , Paul Brooke

11 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1989)

Directed by Dwight H. Little

Image via Columbia Pictures

Fans of Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street will be delighted that Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, played The Phantom in a much more brutal and sadistic version of the story. Dwight H. Little's 1989 adaptation of the classic novel has less romantic drama and more focus on atmospheric shock and body horrors, making it undoubtedly the darkest adaptation out there.

Englund brings the same energy he gave Freddy to his performance as Erik Destler, complete with a few entertaining one-liners, an eerie presence, and make-up that more than borrows from Krueger's iconic look. Like a regular slasher film, this version of The Phantom is violent, full of gory deaths, and plenty of good scares. Though 1989's The Phantom of the Opera is not for everyone, it's still a fun and terrifying adaptation that will surely please more horror fans - and a glorious tour-de-force for the already iconic Englund.

The Phantom of the Opera Release Date November 4, 1989 Director Dwight H. Little Cast Jill Schoelen , Robert Englund , Alex Hyde-White , Bill Nighy , Stephanie Lawrence , Terence Harvey , Nathan Lewis , Peter Clapham , Molly Shannon , Emma Rawson , Mark Ryan , Jaclyn Mendoza , Robin Hunter Runtime 93 minutes

10 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1962)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Image via Hammer Films

Between the 1950s and 1970s, Hammer Film Productions became wildly popular by creating interesting adaptations of classic Gothic horror and fantasy stories. The Curse of Frankenstein, Horror of Dracula, and The Curse of the Werewolf were all released by the studio and drew audiences in with their gratuitous use of blood, gore, and sex appeal. In 1962, the company released its version of The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the famous Hammer Director, Terence Fisher.

Unfortunately, unlike many other Hammer films that push the envelope on showing violence, this version feels more reserved and tamed, with a few moments that drag and don't carry the rest of the story. It was also a box office bomb and severely changed the original text, including removing the Phantom's macabre side and turning him into a tragic antihero. Despite its flaws, this version does feature impressive performances from actors like Herbert Lom in the titular role, Heather Sears as Christine, and Michael Gough, a staple of Hammer Horror who brought considerable dignity to the film.

The Phantom of the Opera Release Date June 25, 1962 Director Terence Fisher Cast Herbert Lom , Heather Sears , Edward de Souza , Thorley Walters , Michael Gough , Harold Goodwin , Martin Miller , Liane Aukin , Sonya Cordeau , Marne Maitland , Miriam Karlin , Patrick Troughton , Renée Houston , Michael Ripper , Miles Malleson , Ian Wilson , John Harvey , Keith Pyott Runtime 84 minutes Expand

9 'Love Never Dies' (2012)

Directed by Brett Sullivan and Simon Phillips

Image via Universal Pictures

Love Never Dies is the sequel to the Andrew Lloyd Webber stage play and is loosely based on the Frederick Forsyth novel The Phantom of Manhattan. Continuing the musical magic of the original, this unique sequel delivers more incredible songs and magnificent performances. It was later turned into a filmed staged version, released in 2012.

While the songs were once fantastic, and the production values, costumes, sets, and overall designs are all top-notch, most would still agree that this sequel doesn't quite match up to the level of quality of Webber's original. Though it has its flaws, it's quite an enjoyable story with enough musical numbers and gorgeous visuals to keep audiences entertained from start to finish.

Love Never Dies Release Date February 8, 2012 Director Brett Sullivan Cast Ben Lewis , Anna O'Byrne , María Mercedes , Simon Gleeson , Sharon Millerchip , Emma J. Hawkins , Paul Tabone , Dean Vince , Jack Lyall Runtime 121 minutes

8 'The Phantom of the Opera' (2004)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

Director Joel Schumacher brought Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1986 musical to the big screen in a 2004 adaptation. Starring Gerard Butler as The Phantom and the then-unknown Emmy Rossum as Christine, the film co-stars Patrick Wilson as Raoul, Oscar-nominee Minnie Driver as Carlotta, and Oscar-nominee Miranda Richardson as Madame Giry. This bigger-budgeted adaptation takes Leroux's novel into the mainstream.

With more sets, elaborate costumes and makeup, and plenty of showstopping glitz, Schumacher set out to make a profitable musical blockbuster. Upon its release, the film performed strongly at the box office and later received three Oscar nominations in the Cinematography, Art Direction, and Original Song categories. Although it grossed over $150 million worldwide, the 2004 version has its fair share of criticism, with some finding the film boring or disserving of Webber's play.

7 'Song at Midnight' (1937)

Directed by Weibang Ma-Xu

Image via Cinema Epoch

Chinese horror director Ma-Xu Weibang released a loosely based film of The Phantom of the Opera in 1937 called Song at Midnight. The story follows a different interpretation of The Phantom named Song Danping (Shan Jin), a former Left Wing revolutionary actor who sought revenge against his rival who disfigured him.

Though not very well known today, this underrated Chinese horror classic was the first of its kind and proved to be a major box office success of the time. It received a sequel in 1941, followed by multiple remakes, the last of which came out in 2005. The film features a few key elements from the novel but also adds clever anti-war themes, matching the real-life situation in China. Song at Midnight came out shortly before the outbreak of the Second Sino-Japanese War, adding a layer of controversy to the film.