Ever wish that The Phantom of the Opera was a murder mystery? Well, your prayers have been answered. Peacock is giving fans of the Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber musical an hour-long murder mystery anthology titled The Show Must Go On and is the first time that the musical (which has been on Broadway since 1988) will be used as part of a television series.

Joining Lloyd Webber in his journey is Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist​​​​​​ creator Austin Winsberg, award-winning producer Robert Greenblatt, and Zoey’s producer The Tannenbaum Company, Richard Shepard, and studio Lionsgate Television. According to an exclusive from Deadline, the series is part dark comedy and part murder mystery and the premise for each episode actually sounds pretty fascinating. The series will be around the build-up to a live event and each season will have to solve a new murder with a new cast of characters — think the Knives Out franchise from Rian Johnson, but for television and musical theater.

Where Lloyd Webber comes into play is that the first season of the show takes place during a fictional production of The Phantom of the Opera Live! and the production is cursed with problems, a cast of issues, and, of course, a murder. Which, of course there is, it's The Phantom of the Opera, what did they expect?

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: 10 Animated Moves From The 90s That Failed at Being Disney

Using Phantom of the Opera is fascinating when you break down the story along with the idea of a murder mystery because the musical is based on the Gaston Leroux novel and the story of the mysterious man who lives in the basement of the opera house and has to have his demands met. If they are not, the theater will feel his wrath and his menacing power bleeds onto the stage with his demands for miss Christine Daae.

It's a pretty good musical — not my favorite, but I am a Stephen Sondheim gal myself — but I will say that it lends itself to this sort of format quite naturally, with the subject matter already featuring a mysterious figure bent on torturing a theater production. Turn a mystery musical into a murder mystery, and you're instantly set up for success.

Greenblatt talked a bit about the production and getting Lloyd Webber involved. “Austin and I have a connection with musicals. When he pitched me the idea to do a murder mystery against a live musical backdrop, I thought it was perfect for me,” Greenblatt said. "So I reached out to Andrew Lloyd Webber to see if he would let us use Phantom of the Opera, which has never been done before. I pitched him the idea, and he loved it and on got on board.”

Now, what's most important (to me at least) is who they cast as Christine, Raoul, and the Phantom. Stay tuned at Collider for future updates on the series as it develops.