One of the biggest enigmatic characters in the history of fiction is coming back in an unexpected way. According to Deadline, Disney+ is currently developing a new adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera. The upcoming movie will be aimed at young adults. Kenny Ortega has been selected to direct the project, after working with Disney over the course of decades. The new film about the haunted musical genius could potentially spawn a new franchise for Disney+, if it becomes successful.

Giovanni M. Porta wrote a spec script for The Phantom of the Opera. The movie will be based on the 1909 novel of the same name written by Gaston Leroux. The narrative follows Erik, a disfigured musical genius who secretly lives in the shadows of the Paris Opera House. The titular character eventually becomes obsessed with Christine, a young singer who performs in the theater while attempting to boost her career. Erik's fixation with Christine and the relationship between the two soon turns into tragedy in the classic story.

Kenny Ortega continues his successful working relationship with Disney after stepping away for a few years due to a contract the filmmaker signed with Netflix. The deal with the streaming platform allowed him to work on projects such as Julie and the Phantoms. Ortega previously developed the High School Musical and Descendants franchises for Disney, which quickly turned him into a trusted artist within the company.

The Legacy of 'The Phantom of the Opera'

Image via Warner Bros.

Ever since the public became aware of The Phantom of the Opera more than a century ago, the haunting tale has remained popular. One of the most recognized adaptations of Leroux's work is the Broadway musical created by Andrew Lloyd Webber. That iteration of the legend even made it to the big screen twenty years ago, with Gerard Butler portraying the titular character. While Joel Schumacher's The Phantom of the Opera didn't manage to become a hit at the global box office, it reminded audiences of why this story became so beloved in the first place.

Besides working on the Descendants movies, Kenny Ortega changed the game to what Disney Channel could do when he developed the High School Musical films. Artists such as Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Rodrigo have been a part of the franchise's legacy. In addition to working on popular movies made for young adults, Ortega helped global sensation Michael Jackson when the singer was coordinating his two final world tours. Kenny Ortega was even helping Jackson with the development of his comeback tour before the King of Pop's untimely passing.

A release date for The Phantom of the Opera hasn't been set by Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.