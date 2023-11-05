The Big Picture The opioid crisis has sparked a wave of films, TV shows, and documentaries that explore the devastating impact and corporate greed behind the epidemic.

Documentaries like Crime of the Century and All The Beauty And The Bloodshed provide insightful perspectives on the opioid crisis, including the human faces of victims and the role of artists in raising awareness.

Fictional shows like Painkiller and Dopesick aim to capture the essence of the crisis but can fall short when they prioritize dramatizing the villains over showcasing the experiences of victims and ethical healthcare professionals.

Trends in film and television tend to resemble what goes on in the current news cycle. In the 1970s, films like Taxi Driver, Apocalypse Now, The Parallax View, and The Conversation responded to the fragile state of American politics; similarly, a wave of political satires like Wag the Dog and Primary Colors came amidst the scandals of the Clinton administration in the 1990s. Today, few news stories are quite as dominant as the case surrounding the pharmaceutical industry, Purdue, and the Sackler dynasty. The loss of lives due to the opioid epidemic is an almost incomparable tragedy and has left an impact that the world is still reckoning with. The influx of films, television shows, and documentaries about pharma is a direct result of the crisis’ relevance. The opioid crisis has so many victims that it's hard to not know at least one person who has been affected.

Pharma Documentaries First Showed the Root of the Opioid Crisis

In 2017, author Patrick Radden Keefe published an insightful expose titled “The Family That Built The Empire of Pain” for the New Yorker, which detailed the history and development of Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. The revelations from Keefe’s book were stunning; he revealed that Purdue had encouraged doctors to overprescribe opioid medications with a high potential for abuse and addiction. Keefe’s research detailed how Purdue was the brainchild of the Sackler family. The brothers Arthur, Mortimer, and Raymond Sackler all became doctors and amassed significant fortunes that gave them influence over several leading medical, educational, and artistic institutions. Arthur’s son, Richard, founded Purdue Pharma and developed the advanced, highly addictive opioid known as “OxyContin.” Keefe would later flesh out the core ideas from the “Empire of Pain” piece for a 2021 novel of the same name.

The groundbreaking revelations from both the piece and novel provoked significant discussion within the news media. It was challenging to keep all the facts straight when so many human lives were on the line, but thankfully, Keefe himself was able to set the record straight. Keefe appeared in the 2021 HBO documentary mini-series Crime of the Century, which hailed from the award-winning documentary director Alex Gibney. Crime of the Century fleshed out many of the key details from Empire of Pain, but it did more than point its finger at the family responsible for the epidemic. Crime of the Century put a human face upon many victims of overdose, and included the perspective of healthcare providers, law enforcement officials, and victims’ families. Its all-encompassing depiction of the significant scale of the tragedy lent it a sense of authority.

Although Keefe has undoubtedly been front and center in the public discourse surrounding both Purdue and the Sacklers, Crime of the Century isn’t the only insightful documentary about the subject. Laura Poitris’ 2022 documentary All The Beauty And The Bloodshed detailed the perspective of a specific group caught up in the Pharma scandal: artists. Many artists had their work displayed in museums that were funded, promoted, or even built by the Sackler family and felt that they should do something to raise awareness. The film details the life of Nan Goldin, a photographer and vocal LGBTQIA activist who founded the advocacy group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) in 2017 after personally dealing with an OxyContin addiction. All The Beauty And The Bloodshed explores how artists like Nan were able to make their voices heard and ensure that their work would not be cherished by those who had benefited from the opioid crisis. All The Beauty And The Bloodshed took home the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival (a prize rarely awarded to non-narrative films) and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary.

Opioid-Centric Scripted TV Shows Like 'Painkiller' and 'Dopesick' Have Blended Fiction and Reality

While documentaries about the opioid crisis are unparalleled in their authenticity, it may often be easier for audiences to understand what the epidemic looks like through the lens of a semi-fictional story. Many of the most significant shows about the opioid crisis have incorporated some elements of truth, including the depiction of real figures; Richard Sackler himself is portrayed by Matthew Broderick in Netflix’s Painkiller and Michael Stuhlbarg in Hulu’s Dopesick. However, both shows have also included fictionalized characters who serve as amalgamations of different victims. Although this may make these shows more dramatically compelling, it doesn’t hold the same power of truth that the documentaries possess.

The success of these shows is dependent upon their tone. Dopesick worked in its depiction because it focused less on the benefactors of the tragedy and more on the victims. Michael Keaton’s performance as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a medical professional who suffers from OxyContin addiction, was an intensely moving tribute to all the healthcare professionals who had resisted the corrupting influence of Purdue. Even though it is fictionalized, Dopesick understands that the real battle being waged is between ethical doctors and those using the system to their advantage. Unfortunately, Painkiller is less effective in its depiction of the crisis because it focuses more on the Sacklers and their underlings. Using a quirky, The Wolf of Wall Street-esque tone to depict such an unbearable tragedy felt dramatically inert and verged on being disrespectful.

Movies About the Opioid Crisis Need To Take Themselves Seriously

There’s nothing wrong with dramatizing, or even creating stories that relate to the opioid crisis. However, the films that tackle the scandal need to understand the perspective that should be front of mind. The Netflix film Pain Hustlers ditches any empathy for the victims of the crisis by focusing on a fictionalized single mother (Emily Blunt’s Liza Drake) who ends up being a pharmaceutical salesperson for a leading executive (Chris Evans’ Pete Brenner). It’s hard to appreciate Pain Hustlers as a “rise and fall” crime saga when it’s trying to evoke empathy for characters that use opioid addiction to make financial gains.

Comparatively, the 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club from the late great Jean Marc-Vallee does a much better job at showing the diversity of the crisis’ victims. The film shows how the initially prejudiced Texas man Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaghey) forms a friendship with the trans woman Rayon (Jared Leto) after they are both diagnosed with HIV; both McConaughey and Leto won Academy Awards for their performances. While the film doesn’t necessarily do enough to flesh out the trans perspective, it does show the challenges that victims go through when they aren’t able to get the help that they need from their healthcare providers.

Pain Hustlers and Painkiller are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S., while Dopesick is currently available to stream on Hulu.