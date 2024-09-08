Speaking exclusively with Perri Nemiroff in Collider’s Media Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), American singer and rapper Anderson .Paak discussed his directorial debut K-Pops!, before teasing what fans might expect from Michel Gondry’s upcoming musical flick Atlantis. K-Pops! is the musician’s first foray into feature-length directing, having also collaboratively written the screenplay alongside Khalia Amazan. .Paak will star in the film alongside Jee Young Han, Soul Rasheed, Kevin Woo, and Yvette Nicole Brown, who is best known for the role of Shirley Bennett on the popular sitcom Community. The film follows a washed-up musician who reconnects with his son, seeking to capitalize on his success in hopes of revitalizing his own. The film premiered during a special presentation at TIFF on September 7, 2024.

Directed by Gondry and co-produced by musician Pharrell Williams, Atlantis will hone in on coming-of-age themes as the musical depicts a semi-autobiographical retelling of Williams’ childhood growing up in Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach. Scheduled to release in US theatres on May 9, 2025, the film will star .Paak, alongside Janelle Monáe, Jaboukie Young-White, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tim Meadows, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, Quinta Brunson, and Missy Elliott.

What Did Anderson .Paak Say About Michel Gondry and Pharrell’s ‘Atlantis’ at TIFF?

Image via Erik Ian

Addressing .Paak’s work with legendary director Gondry having already shot Atlantis, Nemiroff asked the musician, "In case our viewers don't know what it is, it’s a musical inspired by Pharrell Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach. I don't even know what to picture with a filmmaker like that and that kind of log line. Are you able to tease anything in terms of, what that movie might feel like?" Complimenting the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director, .Paak said:

"I'll just say Michel is very French. [Laughs] It was awesome working with him because I just wrapped K-Pops!, and it was awesome to just be able to not worry about directing and just take direction. It wasn't a huge role or anything, but it was a pretty meaty role. It was cool to be on that set with all the young cast and the amazing outfits that we got to wear, the Loius, and all this stuff."

Continuing his praise of Gondry’s on-set process, .Paak explained:

"Michel is a genius, and the way he worked, it was cool to see how he allows the actors to make it their own. It was cool to see that he's developing things on the spot. Yes, we have a script, but he wasn't afraid to go off-script and let people try different things. You try a run, and then you wanna see, ‘How did I do?' And he's just kind of looking at you. He's very playful, very silly, and it was just a fun atmosphere to be in. It's a musical, so I think it's gonna be really awesome. I got to see a little bit of what they shot, and I came in kind of on the latter end of the shoot. But yeah, I really enjoyed it. It was great music and a great cast."

Nemiroff closed by noting, "That ensemble is wild," with regards to the host of famous faces that appear in 2025’s Atlantis. .Paak agreed, saying, "Working with Missy [Elliott] and stuff was really cool." Anderson .Paak’s K-Pops! Premiered at TIFF on September 7, 2024. Atlantis is slated to land in US cinemas next year, on May 9, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on both releases.

Special thanks to this year’s partners of the Cinema Center x Collider Studio at TIFF 2024 including presenting Sponsor Range Rover Sport as well as supporting sponsors Peoples Group financial services, poppi soda, Don Julio Tequila, Legend Water and our venue host partner Marbl Toronto. And also Roxstar Entertainment, our event producing partner and Photagonist Canada for the photo and video services.