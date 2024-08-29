Universal Pictures' upcoming musical inspired by the life of Pharrell Williams has just gotten a major update, as we now know both what the film will be called and when audiences will be able to see it. The film, titled Atlantis, will be released in theaters on May 9, 2025, just in time for the summer movie season to get going, according to Deadline. A few more details about the film were also announced, including some tidbits on some of the songs that will be featured.

Even with this new information, plot details on the film remain mostly hidden. However, it is known that Atlantis is set in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 1977 and is based on Williams' childhood growing up in the city's Atlantis Apartments, giving the film an apt title. The project will not be a straight biopic, nor will Williams star in the film. Rather, Atlantis will feature an ensemble cast starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Missy Elliott, Tim Meadows, Jayson Lee, Anderson .Paak, HeJayson Lee, Jamilah Rosemond, and Jaboukie Young-White.

It was also revealed that while Williams won't star in the film, it will feature songs by him as well as by the award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for their work on films like La La Land and The Greatest Showman. Atlantis was directed by Michel Gondry from a screenplay by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Williams produced the film alongside Mimi Valdés through his i am OTHER production banner, while Gil Netter produced for Gil Netter Productions.

Williams Has Another Project Coming Out Soon

While Atlantis isn't described as a complete biopic, Williams does have one of those in the works - sort of. The singer is also set to star in Piece by Piece, an animated documentary of his life story that will be told entirely through Lego bricks. Williams will voice himself in the upcoming project, alongside a superstar cast of singers that includes Gwen Stefani, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Timbaland, and more. That film is set to be released in the U.S. on Oct. 11.

This won't be Williams' last foray into Hollywood, either, as he is composing the soundtrack for the upcoming Disney prequel film Mufasa: The Lion King (which stars Harrison as the voice of Taka, later known as Scar). Williams is collaborating on the soundtrack with Hans Zimmer, who composed the Academy Award-winning score for the original The Lion King in 1994, as well as Lin Manuel-Miranda. Fans can hear Williams' work when that film is released on Dec. 20.

Atlantis will be released in theaters on May 9, 2025.