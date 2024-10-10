Musicians lead fascinating lives, and thanks to the forever popular biopic genre, we frequently see films that chronicle their rise to stardom. It’s safe to say that some are far better received than others, but there’s no denying their immense interest to audiences. Two more musical artists are set to have their biopics released on the silver screen before year’s end, and they couldn’t be more unconventional in their approaches. Believe it or not, one involves a CGI monkey, and the other is animated in LEGO form!

Piece by Piece showcases the life and musical career of singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, who sought to share his story through LEGO. The film is directed by Morgan Neville, an Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker whose previous credits include Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and 20 Feet from Stardom. Piece by Piece is receiving rave reviews, so keep reading below to find out where you can watch this new imaginative musical biopic.

Is ’Piece by Piece’ Streaming?

Piece by Piece is set to debut exclusively in theaters, meaning that it will not be immediately available to stream at home upon its release. As of yet, nothing has been revealed about the film’s digital release date by its distributors, Focus Features and Universal Pictures, but it does seem likely that the film will be available on the Peacock streaming service sometime in the near future.

Is ’Piece by Piece’ in Theaters?

Yes! As mentioned above, Piece by Piece will arrive exclusively in theaters very soon. Following its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August, as well as a screening at TIFF last month, the film is currently scheduled for release nationwide on Friday, October 11, 2024. This date places Piece by Piece up against The Apprentice, a Donald Trump biopic starring Sebastian Stan, as well as Terrifier 3, the latest entry in the cult-favorite slasher series.

Find Showtimes for ‘Piece by Piece’

By embracing LEGO animation, Piece by Piece is a musical biopic like no other, which will surely deliver an unforgettable theater experience. To see it on the big screen at your local theater, secure your tickets by visiting the links below!

Watch the Trailer for ‘Piece by Piece’

The official trailer for Piece by Piece was released by the film’s national distributor, Focus Features, via their YouTube channel on June 7, 2024. Right off the bat, it does a great job of establishing a light-hearted and humorous tone as Pharrell pokes fun at the unusual, yet highly creative, LEGO format with Morgan Neville, the film’s director. We then get launched back in time to Pharrell’s childhood, setting the stage for his decade-spanning career by exploring his early love for music. However, the film also doesn’t shy away from capturing the challenges of growing up and his struggles to fit in while pursuing his dream. The rest of the trailer highlights key moments in both Pharrell’s personal and professional lives, ranging from his collaborations with other top artists to becoming a father.

It all wraps by listing an impressive range of singers who are lending their voices to the film, which include Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Chad Hugo, Timberland and Busta Rhymes. While not included in the trailer, it has been confirmed by Neville that N.O.R.E. and Daft Punk will also appear in the film. Finally, in addition to some of Pharrell’s biggest hits being featured in Piece by Piece, he has also recorded five new songs for the film. The first, which shares the film’s title, was released on September 6, 2024, and you can listen to it here.

