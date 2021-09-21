In celebration of the one-year anniversary of Phasmophobia, developer Kinetic Games has announced that they're releasing a new patch for the game, which includes a long-awaited single-player mode.

The new mode also allows gamers to play completely offline. However, the gameplay remains the same: you still grab your equipment from the van, explore the area you've chosen, and find suspicious activities and clues to determine what kind of supernatural entity is haunting the place, all while trying to not get killed. The game still encourages playing cooperatively with friends, but if you're looking for scares in a solo setting, that option is now available.

There were also a few other things added to the patch, notably an overhaul to Phasmophobia's journal which has now been completely redesigned, making it easier to use and navigate. Kinetic Games also added some new features, allowing players to now cross off evidence on the ghost evidence page, having the pause menu integrated into the journal, and granting access to all settings using the journal while in a game.

A few other minor changes include how much money players now get if they fail a contract, being able to see ghost types if a contract is failed, and the changing of ghost orb positions in the ghost room. Lastly, the anniversary patch included bug fixes, including an exploit where players were able to glitch their heads inside something so the ghost would no longer be able to see them.

Phasmophobia is an investigative horror game. In it, up to four players work together to complete a given contract, where they must identify what type of ghost is haunting a specific site while trying to not get killed by the same entity. The game was released on September 18 and is available for free on Steam. You can check out the patch announcement tweet, which includes a link to the full patch notes, below:

