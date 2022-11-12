Synapse Films is giving new life to a Dario Argento horror classic. The Italian master of the macabre's 1985 film Phenomena, which features Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly and the late Halloween star Donald Pleasance in leading roles, returns on March 14, 2023 in 4K Ultra HD with a new box set filled with special features.

Phenomena featured a slight twist on the slasher formula thanks to its main protagonist. Jennifer Corvino (Connelly) is a student at a private Swiss all-girls academy when a killer starts terrorizing the campus. Rather than being just another potential victim, Jennifer has the power to telepathically communicate with insects which helps her unite with an ally in the entomologist Dr. John McGregor (Pleasance). McGregor asks her to use the insects to find the murderer, but she's running out of time as it becomes clear they're coming after her next. As she's confronted with maggots and other creepy crawlies as well as a razor-wielding chimpanzee, she's in a race against time to save herself and others from the dastardly plot.

Against the likes of Suspiria and Deep Red, Phenomena is not as well-remembered in the grand scheme of Argento's work, but it remains a marvel in its own right thanks to the director's stunning visuals and a unique premise. The remaster will give more viewers a chance to see the film in its best form yet, with vastly improved visuals for Dolby Vision and various masters of the stellar original soundtrack. Argento brought out the stars to do the music for the film, including prog-rock legends Goblin and heavy metal masters Motörhead, Iron Maiden, Andi Sex Gang, Bill Wyman, and Simon Boswell.

Image via New Line Cinema

For those who want to fully experience the bug-filled classic, the box set will feature all three versions of Argento's film, including the U.S. and Italian versions as well as the U.S. Creepers cut from New Line Cinema. The latter cut was how American viewers first experienced Phenomena with a much shorter runtime dropping from 116 minutes to 83 minutes.

Phenomena Box Set Special Features

In terms of special features, the box set contains loads of goodies including radio spots and trailers of the U.S. Creepers cut as well as from the Italian and international promotional campaigns for the film. Audio commentary for the international version is done by film historian and author Derek Botelho, who's an expert on everything Argento, and journalist David Del Valle. Typical special features aside, the set also includes a feature-length documentary from 2017 titled Of Flies and Maggots which sees Argento and stars Fiore Argento, Davide Marotta, Daria Nicolodi, and others interviewed about the film. The documentary hails from Arrow Films who also created a video essay for the film titled The Three Sarcophagi which sees producer Michael Mackenzie comparing the cuts of the film. To round out the package, the Argento-directed music video "Jennifer" is also in the set.

The Phenomena 4K Ultra HD box set will be available on March 14, 2023 for $49.95. The box for the creepy-crawly special edition features a reversible cover with new art from Nick Charge as well as the original Italian artwork. Check it out below.