Labyrinth may be beloved by Jim Henson fans today, but it was a long, hard road for the mostly puppet-based fantasy to achieve cult classic status. Even as someone who's loved the film since childhood, I freely admit it's a bizarre movie: the Fireys creeped me out when I was a kid (and still do, honestly), the internal logic is a little wonky, and David Bowie is....David Bowie. It's also a weirdly sexual movie, even outside of Bowie's infamously tight pants, which adds another layer of weirdness considering that Jennifer Connelly was only about 14 when playing co-lead Sarah. Perhaps even more shocking is that Labyrinth was not Connelly's first time working with a legendary filmmaker on a film with a very strange premise and style.

The year before, Connelly had her first leading role in the Dario Argento film Phenomena, and even though it lacks the Bowie bulge and fantastic puppets, it's just as strange, if not more so. Argento is renowned for his work in giallo filmmaking, an Italian genre that mostly focused on psychological murder mysteries with very stylized cinematography and over-the-top violence. Because they're so stylized, giallo films are already a little stranger than most mainstream Western movies, but Phenomena is more bizarre than most — not because it has supernatural elements, which isn't unheard of for giallo, but because those elements exclusively revolve around insects of all things. Also, there's a chimpanzee.

‘Phenomena’ Is Weird Even For a Giallo Film

Although Phenomena never achieved the same level of appreciation as Jim Henson’s musical puppet fantasy has today as a cult classic, it does have a similar bizarre vibe. Even aside from the over-the-top deaths and surreal visuals common in giallo, Phenomena is a very strange horror film. Connelly plays a teen named Jennifer who is starting her first semester at a girl’s boarding school in Switzerland. But Jennifer has a strange affinity for insects – and by ‘affinity’, I mean she can literally telepathically communicate with them, according to forensic entomologist John McGregor (Donald Pleasence). McGregor is seemingly Scottish, but Pleasence’s accent is bizarre when he bothers to keep it up, and it’s not helped by the dubbing. As is common with Italian giallo films, all the audio in Phenomena is dubbed with seemingly little concern for naturalistic mixing, so even native English speakers like Connelly and Pleasence end up giving kind of stilted performances.

But that’s par for the course for this subgenre; far more unique to Phenomena is how much the traditional set-up of a young woman embroiled in a mysterious murder plot hinges on Connelly's insect telepathy. Jennifer is led to murder scenes by bugs; she swarms the school with flies, leading to the headmistress trying to commit Jennifer to a mental hospital; and she escapes being killed herself by summoning more flies to eat her attacker alive. She’s also saved again a short time later by a chimpanzee brandishing a straight razor. That's right, McGregor has a chimp companion named Inga who’s responsible for leading Jennifer to McGregor in the first place, as well as delivering the final killing blow of the movie. McGregor usees Inga as a "nurse" or assistant, but beyond that there's no real reason for the chimp to be a character, especially since McGregor's field of expertise is insects, not primates. Seeing Connelly embrace a chimpanzee is so absurd in comparison to the gore and tension of the previous ten minutes that it really underlines just how strange the whole movie is.

Most of the Budget for ‘Phenomena’ Was Spent on Live Insects