As one of the most beloved film and TV actors ever, Tom Hanks has now acted in over 90 movies and TV shows and has been a part of many more. In the 45 years of his incredible career, he has continued to warm, and break, the hearts of millions time and time again.

From sobbing at Philadelphia or keeping us constantly on the edge of our seats during Captain Phillips, Hanks has repeatedly had fans in awe with his four decades of truly phenomenal performances. From live-action masterpieces to beloved animation like the Toy Story franchise, this down-to-earth actor has proven over and over again what an impressive range he has. As well as his capability to shatter your heart into a million pieces.

Big (1988)

Growing up is a natural part of life. But, when you're a kid, you wish you could grow up faster, so you're allowed to do more things. Everyone at some point in their childhood wishes they could be an adult, but being an adult isn't all it's cracked up to be.

In 1988's fantasy/comedy Big, Hanks plays a 12-year-old boy in an adult's body. After checking into a hotel room in New York City, he quickly realizes how scared he is. Hearing shouting outside, he puts the dresser in front of the door and triple checks it's locked. Breaking down, Hanks brilliantly captures the mannerisms of a frightened little boy alone and afraid in an unknown place.

Sully: Miracle on the Hudson (2016)

On January 15th, 2009, flight 1549 out of LaGuardia airport experienced a bird strike not long after take-off. This biographical drama movie, directed by Clint Eastwood, follows the subsequent investigation of Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (Hanks) and First Officer Jeff Skiles (Aaron Eckhart) following the emergency landing on the Hudson River.

The real Sully was responsible for saving the lives of all 155 people on board, and Hanks' portrayal of a person under an overwhelming amount of stress without necessarily showing it was fantastic. Both Hanks and Eckhart accurately represented what these heroic men did under that overwhelming stress, and their performances were outstandingly on point.

Cast Away (2000)

This 2000 survival/drama adventure film directed and produced by Robert Zemeckis starred Hanks as the FedEx troubleshooter, Chuck Nolan. Stranded on a deserted island after his plane crashed in the South Pacific Ocean, Chuck spent four years alone on the uninhabited island, with no one to talk to apart from a volleyball he named Wilson.

Hanks' portrayal of a man cut off from all human contact is brilliant, and his slow descent into madness is even more impressive. But, the most heartbreaking moment came when he lost the only friend he'd had for the duration of his time on the island. The heartache behind his scream was enough to make you cry as this now famous volleyball drifted out to sea. Wilson!

Turner and Hooch (1989)

Any movie with a dog in it has the potential to make you cry, and 1989's buddy cop comedy/crime, Turner and Hooch, was no exception. The film follows the life of Scott Turner (Hanks) as a police officer. When his friend suspiciously dies, he takes on his dog, Hooch, who happens to be the only witness to the murder.

Towards the end of the movie, the loyal dog is shot by a corrupt cop and subsequently dies from his wounds. From repeating that he would be okay and all he needed was rest to ultimately breaking down, Hanks was brilliantly able to portray the emotions of someone both in shock and denial at losing a pet in such an awful way.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Whether you grew up with these movies or came to love them later in life, by the end of Toy Story 3, there wasn't a dry eye in the audience. While Hanks doesn't physically appear on screen, he was the beloved voice of Woody for almost 25 years.

By the end of the third installment, the toys have been on a journey, and they hit a fair few trials and tribulations along the way. From them holding hands in the furnace to when Andy left for college and passed them down to Bonnie, this movie broke many hearts. And seeing the toys watch him go only intensified the emotion.

Forrest Gump 1994

Forrest Gump is one of the most beloved iconic movies ever, even almost three decades after its initial release back in 1994. It became insanely popular and even inspired a famous seafood restaurant chain known as Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Hanks plays the title character, a young man troubled by low intelligence. Between Forrest finding out he has a son to his chat with Jenny under their tree after her death, this movie brought many tears. From Tom's facial expressions and subtle mannerisms, he perfectly captured the character of Forrest and brought this beloved character to life.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

1998s world war two film, Saving Private Ryan, directed by Steven Speilberg, is certainly not a movie for the faint of heart. Immediately opening with a scene that is incredibly hard to watch, the first ten minutes alone are undoubtedly tough to sit through without looking away from the screen, but that doesn't take away from how exceptional a film it is.

It is one of the most graphically gruesome war film depictions of all time, and it doesn't hold back on the grueling images of the real pain and death that ensued on that day back in 1944. By the end of this film, after Captain Miller's death and everything the soldiers had been through, what little emotional stability anyone had left had diminished.

Captain Phillips (2013)

Based on the incredible true story of Richard Phillips, this 2013 biographical action/thriller follows the events throughout his hostage-taking during the 2009 Maersk Alabama hijacking. Directed by Paul Greengrass, the film was a nail-biting, edge of your seat experience all the way through.

The movie concludes with a traumatized Phillips rescued after the Somali Pirates who abducted him are either killed or captured. Undoubtedly a harrowing experience, Hanks portrays the traumatized captain perfectly. From the stuttering to the not hearing questions and having difficulty processing what's happening around him, his portrayal of shock is astoundingly realistic and accurate.

The Green Mile (1999)

A movie, some would say, is too heartbreaking to watch more than once. 1999's The Green Mile was an all-around tear-jerker on multiple occasions, if not throughout its entirety. From the moment we met John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan) to his gut-wrenching execution, this movie didn't hold back on the tear-jerking scenes.

Both Michael and Tom were fantastic in this film, and they had many phenomenally acted scenes together. One of the most heartbreaking came when Coffey revealed the truth of what had happened. Between Tom's shock and heartache and the pure look of pained horror on his and Michael's face, there wasn't a person left unbroken by the end of this movie.

Philadelphia (1993)

Philadelphia is an incredibly heartbreaking movie. This 1993 legal drama was an emotional watch from the very beginning. Written by Ron Nyswaner and starring Hanks and Denzel Washington, the film follows Andrew Beckett (Hanks) as he deals with the struggles of discrimination following his wrongful dismissal from his law firm. Beckett believes his dismissal to be a result of homophobic discrimination and his recent diagnosis of AIDS.

The film covers the real struggles that many people faced back when little was known about the disease. He perfectly captured the pain and debilitating illness that people went through and accurately highlighted the discrimination and wrongful treatment of those with the disease. Hanks deservingly won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his soul-crushing performance as Beckett.

