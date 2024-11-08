The new comedy series produced by HBO that will feature Steve Carell in the lead role just got a major update. According to Deadline, Phil Dunster has been cast in an undisclosed role in the project. Details surrounding the character portrayed by Dunster remain under wraps, but the premise of the series will deal with Carell's protagonist struggling to maintain a healthy relationship with his daughter. The project will be set on a college campus. Two of the most acclaimed television comedy actors in recent years will come together to amuse audiences in this highly-anticipated series.

Phil Dunster is famous around the world thanks to his role as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso. The successful Apple TV+ comedy series introduced the character as a young star who didn't know how to collaborate with his team. Jamie even developed a rivalry with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), with the soccer veteran annoyed at how the young star's attitude affected the team's efforts on the field. After Ted Lasso went on a break following its most recent season, Dunster signed on to star in The Devil's Hour. The drama thriller follows the hunt for a serial killer.

Steve Carell is more than ready to entertain the world in the upcoming comedy series. The actor proved he could lead a successful show when he stepped into the shoes of Michael Scott in The Office. Even though the title came to an end a decade ago, impressive viewership numbers prove that audiences still can't get enough of the Dunder Mifflin crew. Carell recently reprised his role as Gru in Despicable Me 4, the animated sequel that became one of the biggest movies of the year at the global box office.

The Writers Behind the New HBO Comedy

Close

The pilot episode of the new HBO comedy series will be written by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses. Before diving deep into this story of a father longing to connect with his daughter, the duo worked on Scrubs, the successful sitcom that ran over the course of nine seasons. Lawrence also worked as a producer on Ted Lasso. That means this won't be the first time the writer gets to work alongside Phil Dunster. Time will tell if this new series will become yet another success story for HBO. No other details connected to the show's premise have been shared at the moment.

A release date for the upcoming HBO comedy series starring Steve Carell and Phil Dunster hasn't been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.