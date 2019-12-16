Lord and Miller Team With ‘Ready or Not’ Directors on Bear-Themed Horror Comedy

0

In what sounds like a match made in heaven, fanboy heroes Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) are teaming up with Ready or Not filmmakers Radio Silence on a bear-driven horror comedy that one trade describes as a cross between Good Boys and The Revenant, Collider has confirmed.

Universal has bought an untitled spec from Jimmy Warden that Lord and Miller will produce with Chad Villella of Radio Silence, whose Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct.

Aditya Sood, who runs the Jump Street directors’ production company Lord Miller, brought the project to the studio and will also produce, along with Brian Duffield. Universal executives Matt Reilly and Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio. Lord and Miller signed a first-look deal with Universal in early August after signing a massive overall television deal with Sony Pictures TV.

Warden first met Lord and Miller while working as a production assistant on 21 Jump Street, and he’s now developing projects with Paramount and Margot Robbie‘s company LuckyChap. This logline sounds like a blast, and given the premise, I’m not sure he could be in better hands on a project that reportedly blends heart, humor, and horror. He’s represented by Grandview.

Radio Silence has been in demand since Ready or Not took in nearly $60 million at the box office despite costing Fox Searchlight only a tenth as much. UTA represents Lord and Miller as well as Radio Silence, who are also repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

