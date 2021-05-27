Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have yet another project on the way, as they are working on a live-action adult action-comedy flick called Strays, joined by a great creative team, including director Josh Greenbaum and writer Dan Perrault. Greenbaum just made his narrative directorial debut with Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and Perrault is the creator of the mockumentary Netflix series American Vandal, so it’s safe to say Strays is in good hands.

Strays follows an abandoned dog seeking revenge on his owner who left him, and teams up with other strays to enact his plan. This plot seems to be more suited to an animated adaptation actually, but it'll be interesting to see how they plan to turn this story into a live-action film. Will this be a Cats & Dogs situation where they CGI their mouths moving, or maybe something like Hop or Sonic the Hedgehog in which the dogs are animated but the humans are real?

Recently, Lord and Miller produced The Mitchells vs. the Machines for Netflix and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which currently has a sequel in development. They haven’t worked on many live-action feature films, except for the wildly successful 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street.

Lord and Miller are also signed on to direct and produce The Premonition: A Pandemic Story based on the bestselling book. Lord and Miller are also executive producing the upcoming murder mystery comedy The Afterparty for Apple TV+, which Miller also created. Also in production is the adaptation of Andy Weir’s recently published sci-fi novel Project Hail Mary. Enlisting Drew Goddard once more (who also adapted Weir’s The Martian), the movie will see Ryan Gosling donning a spacesuit again after 2018’s First Man.

It is unclear when Strays will be released, however, there are plenty of Lord and Miller projects on the way to hold us over until then.

