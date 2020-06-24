Lord and Miller Set Murder Mystery Comedy Series ‘The Afterparty’ at Apple

Phil Lord and Chris Miller — or should I say Chris Miller and Phil Lord this time — have set up a new murder mystery comedy series at Apple, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The eight-episode series is titled The Afterparty, which is fitting, seeing as it’s set at a high school reunion afterparty. I’ve had a couple of high school reunions, but I don’t remember any afterparties since most attendees had young kids at home, but maybe I just wasn’t cool enough to score an invite.

Anyway, each episode of The Afterparty will retell the night’s events from a different character’s perspective — each with its own unique visual format and genre to match that character’s personality. It’s a pretty cool idea, and I look forward to seeing its execution.

Apple has given The Afterparty a straight-to-series order — you don’t mess around and waste time by making a pilot for this one — and Miller will serve as its creator and showrunner. He and Lord will executive produce the show via their Lord Miller banner, whose VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as a producer on the project. The series will be produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller are currently under a five-year overall TV deal.

Apple’s current comedy slate includes the Hailee Steinfeld series Dickinson, the workplace sitcom Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet from the gang behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the Rafe Spall fertility comedy Trying, and the animated series Central Park. Meanwhile, the new Jason Sudeikis series Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on Aug. 14.

