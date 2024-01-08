Since Fritz Lang's 1927 film, Metropolis, science-fiction films have become one of the most versatile genres and consistently turn to the literary world for inspiration from critically acclaimed authors like George Orwell and Arthur C. Clark. Out of the numerous sci-fi writers, the various works of Philip K. Dick have had an immense influence on Hollywood for decades. Born in 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, Dick started publishing science-fiction stories at the age of 23, but he didn't receive major commercial success until his book, The Man in the High Castle, was released in 1962, which also earned him a Hugo Award for Best Novel.

Dick followed up with several other popular novels, including Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and A Scanner Darkly, solidifying himself as an expert in paranoid fiction as well as one of the most imaginative science-fiction authors of all time. The stories of Philip K. Dick have laid the groundwork for some of the best science-fiction movies of all time, such as The Matrix and The Truman Show, but others like Total Recall and Minority Report are considered to be adaptions of the author's actual work. From Impostor starring Gary Sinise to the iconic 1980s film, Blade Runner, these are the 10 best film adaptions of Dick's work!

10 'Impostor' (2001)

Cast: Gary Sinise, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Madeleine Stowe

Forty-five years after an alien attack, Earth is surrounded by protective force fields and has implemented a global totalitarian government to ensure the survival of mankind. Spencer Olham (Gary Sinise) is a well-respected scientist and top-secret weapons designer who appears to have a perfect life, but his entire existence is turned upside down when he's arrested and accused of being an alien replicant. Despite his desperate pleas, government officials don't believe him, forcing Olham to escape and fight to prove that he's an actual human being.

The science-fiction psychological thriller, Impostor, is based on Dick's 1953 short story by the same name and also stars Tony Shalhoub, Tim Guinee and Mekhi Phifer. Directed by Gary Fleder, Impostor isn't one of the best adaptations of Dick's work, but definitely has the same tone as the author's other stories such as Blade Runner and Total Recall. While the movie earned negative reviews, Sinise's performance manages to hold the movie together, portraying a sympathetic character who leads audiences down a rabbit hole of the potential near future.

9 'Screamers' (1995)

Cast: Peter Weller, Roy Dupuis, and Jennifer Rubin

In 2078, the planet, Sirius 6B, was a former mining hub that has been reduced to a toxic wasteland due to an ongoing war between the mining company and a group of former workers and scientists known as The Alliance. When Commander Joe Hendricksson (Peter Weller) sets out across the planet to hopefully end the war, he and a new recruit, Ace Jefferson (Andy Lauer) soon discover a desert full of deadly Screamers, artificially intelligent self-replicating machines, guarding the mines, but Hendricksson and Jefferson's mission is complicated even further as the Screamers have the ability to take humanoid form.

Screamers is a science-fiction horror film based on Dick's 1953 short story, Second Variety, which explores the traditional themes of the author's stories, specifically machines turning on their creators and the distinction between illusion and reality. The movie earned mainly positive reviews from critics, including Roger Ebert who gave Screamers two and a half stars out of four, noting the film's effective dialogue and ambitious imagination. Like most of Dick's works, the main attraction of Screamers is the constant guessing of who is human and who is not and even leaves the ending up for the audience's own personal interpretation.

Screamers Release Date December 8, 2006 Director Carla Garapedian Cast Hrant Dink , John Dolmayan , Sibel Edmonds , Daron Malakian , Shavo Odadjian , Serj Tankian Rating R Runtime 91

8 'Next' (2007)

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Jessica Biel, and Julianne Moore

Cris Johnson (Nicolas Cage) is a magician in Las Vegas who has the secret ability to see moments into his future before it happens and, while his gift is both a blessing and a curse to him, he tries to maintain a low profile and only uses his power when it's absolutely necessary. When a group of terrorists threatens to set off a nuclear bomb in Los Angeles, a National Security agent, Callie Ferris (Julianne Moore) figures out Johnson's unusual talent and tracks him down to try and convince him to help her stop the terrorists and prevent a potential apocalypse.

Based on Dick's 1954 short story, The Golden Man, Next is a science-fiction thriller packed with plenty of action, suspense, and a few modern changes to the author's original vision. In Dick's original story, the main character is a mutant who is being pursued for extermination, which might be why critics felt the movie had a series of plot holes as Cris is pursued as an unconventional weapon for the government to use in the war on terrorism in the film adaptation. According to Box Office Mojo, Next didn't earn as much as other Dick adaptations like Minority Report and Paycheck, but it did do better than others including Impostor and A Scanner Darkly.

7 'Paycheck' (2003)

Cast: Ben Affleck, Uma Thurman, and Aaron Eckhart

Reverse engineer, Michael Jennings (Ben Affleck) is hired by various corporations to find out the secrets of their competition's products, and in an effort to protect his client's intellectual property and himself, Jennings has his memory wiped of the whole project once it's completed. When Jennings is recruited by his former college roommate, James Rethrick (Aaron Eckhart), he's asked to decipher a top-secret government device, but when he wakes from his mind being erased, he's suddenly pursued by various agents, causing him to believe that the fate of the world might rest in his hands.

John Woo's Paycheck is an action science-fiction film based on Dick's short story of the same name and also stars Paul Giamatti, Colm Feore, and Dexter star, Michael C. Hall. The movie earned mixed reviews, noted by some, including Roger Ebert, as an exploitation of Dick's work misconstrued into a series of meaningless chase scenes and shootouts, but added that he still enjoyed the film. Most would agree that Paycheck isn't one of the best adaptations of Dick's work, but it is an entertaining movie with an exceptional all-star cast that essentially keeps it afloat.

6 'The Adjustment Bureau' (2011)

Cast: Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Anthony Mackie

While on the verge of winning a seat in the Senate, David Norris (Matt Damon) briefly meets a beautiful ballerina, Elise (Emily Blunt) and when they cross paths again, Norris asks for her phone number. As the two begin dating, Norris begins to notice a group of mysterious men following him and trying to meddle with his new relationship. Eventually, he discovers that the men are agents of Fate who are assigned to keep Norris on a predetermined path that doesn't include Elise, forcing him to choose between his intended future or defy the odds and stay with Elise.

Based on Dick's 1954 short story, Adjustment Team, The Adjustment Bureau is a thrilling romantic sci-fi flick written and directed by George Nolfi. The movie was a hit at the box office, finishing second behind Johnny Depp's animated Western, Rango, in its opening weekend, and earned Blunt the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. While some critics felt that it could have expanded further on certain elements, the film's original romantic storyline and undeniable chemistry between Damon and Blunt make The Adjustment Bureau a worthy watch for any science-fiction fan.

The Adjustment Bureau Release Date March 3, 2011 Director George Nolfi Cast Matt Damon , Lisa Thoreson , Florence Kastriner , Phyllis McBryde , Natalie Carter , Chuck Scarborough Rating PG-13 Runtime 99

5 'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr. and Winona Ryder

After losing the war on drugs, the United States has been flooded with a dangerous drug known as Substance-D, causing authorities to form special task forces of undercover officers and informants. One of these agents, Bob Arctor (Keanu Reeves), has successfully infiltrated the social circle of a dealer, Donna (Winona Ryder) in an attempt to learn the identity of her supplier, but as Arctor becomes addicted to Substance-D and starts to care for his new friends, he struggles to keep up his unconventional double life and complete his mission.

A Scanner Darkly is an adaptation of Dick's best-selling novel by the same name and features an all-star cast including Woody Harrelson, Rory Cochrane and Lisa Marie Newmyer. The trippy sci-fi flick is a faithful vision of Dick's novel and takes a bold risk with an unusual choice of an animation format that also causes A Scanner Darkly to stand out among the other adaptations. Despite being a flop at the box office, the movie has since gained a cult following, noted for its interpolated rotoscope animation, which is a technique that involves animators tracing over live-action film, and considered to be one of the best versions of Dick's work to unfold on the big screen.

A Scanner Darkly Release Date July 7, 2006 Director Richard Linklater Cast Rory Cochrane , Robert Downey Jr. , Mitch Baker , Keanu Reeves , Sean Allen , Cliff Haby Rating R Runtime 100

4 'Total Recall' (1990)

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sharon Stone, and Michael Ironside

In the year 2084, Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tired of his life as a construction worker and aspires to visit the colonized planet of Mars. Since he's unable to achieve his dream, he visits a company that specializes in implementing false memories into people's minds, thinking he could get the same experience of visiting Mars without physically making the trip himself. While this seems possible, something goes wrong during the procedure, causing Quaid to discover that his entire life has been a false memory and the people who planted them in his mind are now after him.

The 1990 science-fiction thriller, Total Recall, is based on Dick's 1966 short story, We Can Remember It for You Wholesale, with a screenplay co-written by Ronald Shusett, who purchased the rights to Dick's story in 1974. Upon its original release, the movie earned positive reviews for its practical special effects and Schwarzenegger's performance but was also chastised for its excessive use of violence. Despite the various reviews, Total Recall was the fifth largest-grossing film of 1990, earning two Academy Award nominations, including Best Sound, and winning the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Film.

Total Recall Release Date June 1, 1990 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Rachel Ticotin , Sharon Stone , Ronny Cox , Michael Ironside , Marshall Bell Rating R Runtime 113

3 'Minority Report' (2002)

Cast: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, and Samantha Morton

In 2054, the police in Washington D.C. utilize an innovative psychic technology that is programmed to find and convict murderers before the crime can occur. The head and commanding programmer of the unit, Chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise) supports the authorities' newest method, believing it to be effective, but when he's accused of murdering a man in the near future whom he's never met before, he begins to have second thoughts and, in an effort to prove his innocence, he realizes some intend to use the technology for their nefarious agendas.

Steven Spielberg's science-fiction detective film, Minority Report, is based on Dick's 1956 novella, The Minority Report, and also stars Neal McDonough, Lois Smith, and two-time Oscar winner, Max von Sydow. Initially, the movie was intended to be a sequel to Total Recall, but due to issues with funding and development, the project fell through and was purchased by Miramax Films in 1997. Overall, Minority Report received positive reviews from critics and, per Richard Corliss of Time Magazine, is considered to be Spielberg's "sharpest, brawniest and most bustling entertainment since Raiders of the Lost Ark."

2 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and Jared Leto

In 2049, bioengineered humans known as replicants are slaves in a dystopian society, including Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a Nexus-9 replicant who works as a blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department. When K uncovers a dark secret that could destroy the world, he sets out in search of a former blade runner, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who went missing thirty years ago in hopes that he can help him save the rest of civilization before it's too late.

Blade Runner: 2049 is set thirty years after the events of the original film, Blade Runner, and features Ford and Edward James Olmos reprising their roles from the first film, as well as newcomers Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, and Guardians of the Galaxy star, Dave Bautista. Sequels are usually hit or miss and Blade Runner: 2049 is an epic continuation of Dick's original material, earning numerous nominations and awards, including two Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects out of the film's five nominations.

1 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Cast: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, and Sean Young

Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is a former blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department but, despite being retired, he's asked by his former boss to track down three wanted humanoids known as replicants for shooting another blade runner and permanently "retire" them. Before Deckard begins his search for the fugitives, he visits the company that engineers the replicants, and while there, he meets a female replicant, Rachael (Sean Young), with whom he begins to fall in love, which ultimately ends up complicating his mission.

Ridley Scott's science-fiction film, Blade Runner, is an adaptation of Dick's 1968 novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Despite a low performance at the box office and some critics panning it for lack of action and a slow plot, Blade Runner was praised for its innovative special effects, earning an Oscar nomination for best visual effects and, today is still recognized as some of the best in the science-fiction genre. Through the years, the movie has earned a loyal cult following, cited as one of Ford's greatest performances, and also reigns as one of the best adaptions of Dick's notable works.

