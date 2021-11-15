The suspect list just got a whole lot longer! Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alan Cumming, Danny Huston, Ian Hart, and Colm Meaney have joined Liam Neeson in the noir thriller, Marlowe. Additionally, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior and The Borgias's Francois Arnaud also joined the cast.

The film is based on the novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, which is about Philip Marlowe, a character originally created by Raymond Chandler, who is often credited with creating the hard-boiled detective fiction genre. The plot of Marlowe is described as when bad business and loneliness start to take their toll on private detective Philip Marlowe (Neeson), a beautiful blonde arrives and asks him to find her ex-lover, which proves to be just a small part of a bigger mystery. The character of Marlowe is perhaps best remembered from the highly influential 1946 noir film The Big Sleep starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

Kruger is set to play the role of Clare Cavendish, the femme-fatale who jump-starts the plot by hiring Neeson’s Marlowe the plot. Oscar-winner Jessica Lange will be playing Kruger’s mother, the notorious and charming Dorothy Cavendish.

Hart will be playing detective Joe Green. While Meaney is playing Bernie Ohls, the DA’s investigator, and who is a recurring character in the original Philip Marlowe detective stories. Huston will play the country club manager, Floyd Hanson. Akinnuoye will play Cedric, the right-hand man to the sharply-dressed gangster Lou Hendricks, played by Cumming.

The script has been adapted from the novel by William Monahan (The Departed) and is being directed by Oscar-winner Neil Jordan (The Crying Game). The film is currently being filmed in Ireland and Spain.

Marlowe is being produced by Alan Moloney, Gary Levinsohn, Philip Kim, Patrick Hibler, Mark Fasano, and Billy Hines. The film is being executive produced by Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard, Patrick Muldoon, Jeff Rice, Steven Sims, Harris Tulchin, Tobias Weymar, Christopher Hines, and Celine Haddad.

While filming on Marlowe is currently underway, an official release date for the film has yet to be announced.

