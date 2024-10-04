Philip Pullman is a renowned British author best known for his His Dark Materials trilogy, which served as the basis for the TV series of the same name as well as the movie The Golden Compass. His books tend to blend fantasy with reality, exploring profound philosophical questions about religion, science, and morality. On top of being thoughtful, Pullman's stories are usually fun and engaging, peopled with fascinating and complex characters.

Pullman has followed His Dark Materials with another series, The Book of Dust, set in the same universe. The third entry in that trilogy is supposedly finished, with publication imminent. While fans wait, they should check out the rest of Pullman's rich bibliography. His work includes not just fantasy but realistic dramas, religious satire, and incisive nonfiction. Here are the best of Pullman's books, ranked by the users of review site Goodreads.

10 'The Broken Bridge' (1990)

Rating: 3.46/5

"The trouble with kind people is they're not sexy." This young adult novel explores themes of heritage and self-discovery through the eyes of 16-year-old Ginny Howard. Living in a quiet Welsh coastal town with her father, Ginny is a budding artist with a mixed-race background, content with her life and comfortable in her identity. However, her world begins to unravel when she discovers that her mother, whom she believed dead, might still be alive. Desperate for answers, Ginny takes matters into her own hands.

The Broken Bridge is an emotional book, told through economical prose and well-drawn characters. They're all layered and complicated, particularly Ginny's father, with hidden wounds and competing motivations. Pullman's treatment of adolescence is pitch-perfect and sensitive, meaning that The Broken Bridge has universal resonance. The end result is a novel that feels ahead of its time and is still incredibly fresh and readable today. A quick read, it breezes by at just 176 pages.

9 'The Tin Princess' (1994)

Rating: 3.81/5

"Like chess: I come all the way across the board and turned into a queen." Before finding international success with His Dark Materials, Pullman penned a series of novels about a 16-year-old orphan named Sally Lockheart living in Victorian England. The Tin Princess is the fourth and final installment, following the adventures of Jim Taylor and Adelaide, a former street urchin who has suddenly become a princess. When Adelaide unexpectedly becomes queen, all sorts of dangers come out of the woodwork.

Her trials and tribulations include arranged marriages, espionage, rebellion, and deadly royal politics. The book is lighter in tone than the preceding entries in the series, while still serving up a ton of drama and intrigue. Some of the side characters are a little underdeveloped, and a few of the romantic scenes feel forced, but, overall, The Tin Princess is an entertaining ride. It's not Pullman at the height of his powers, but his storytelling talents are still very much on display.

8 'The Shadow in the North' (1986)

Rating: 3.87/5

"Sometimes dishonesty is the only way to survive in this world." The second entry in the series continues the story of Sally Lockhart, now working as a financial consultant in London. The novel begins with Sally investigating the mysterious collapse of a shipping firm, resulting in the loss of a significant amount of money for her client. As she digs deeper, Sally uncovers a conspiracy involving a ruthless industrialist named Axel Bellmann, whose ambitions for power threaten both individuals and nations.

The Shadow in the North is very much a mystery novel, pulling the reader in with juicy leads, red herrings, and unexpected twists. It's a well-constructed thriller, with intriguing characters and satisfying revelations. There are also a few heartbreaking developments that hit the reader, especially if they've come to like the protagonists. While not on the level of His Dark Materials, it and the other Sally Lockhart novels are worth checking out for fans of Pullman's work.

7 'The Tiger in the Well' (1980)

Rating: 3.93/5

"Do not underestimate the power of knowledge. It is a weapon that can pierce through the darkest of ignorance." The users of Goodreads have rated the third installment in the Sally Lockhart series as the best one. Now a successful businesswoman and mother to a young daughter, Sally's life is turned upside down when she receives court papers accusing her of abandoning her husband and child—a husband she never had. As she tries to unravel the conspiracy against her, Sally comes up against a cutthroat villain known only as the Tzaddik.

The Tiger in the Well is a solid fusion of thriller and historical fiction, painting a vivid picture of Europe in the 1880s. Once again, the plot clips along at a brisk pace, cramming a lot into the book's 450-odd pages. There are subplots aplenty, as well as a more mature tone, reflecting the fact that Sally is all grown up. The third act falls a little short of its potential, but, overall, the novel is compelling.

6 'The Secret Commonwealth' (2019)

Rating: 4.04/5

"You're in a world full of color and you want to see it in black and white." The Secret Commonwealth is the second book in the Book of Dust sequence, the sister trilogy to His Dark Materials. Set nearly a decade after The Amber Spyglass, the novel explores a world on the brink of profound change. Lyra, now a university student in Oxford, finds herself disillusioned and estranged from her daemon, Pantalaimon. After a mysterious murder, Lyra embarks on a perilous journey across Europe and Asia.

This book is a pure treat, marrying an engaging story with gorgeous writing. It's the work of a past master, utterly assured in their storytelling. It also benefits from the fact that Lyra is an adult now, able to reflect more deeply on her experiences. Frustratingly, the book asks more questions than it answers, typical for the second novel in a trilogy. Hopefully, fans don't have to wait too long for the conclusion.

5 'The Golden Compass' (1995)

Rating: 4.02/5

"You cannot change what you are, only what you do." The Golden Compass (also known as The Northern Lights), the first His Dark Materials book, introduces readers to Lyra Belacqua, a spirited and curious girl living in an alternate Oxford. In this world, every human has a daemon, a physical manifestation of their soul. Lyra's carefree life changes when she overhears a conversation about a mysterious substance called Dust, which seems to have profound implications for the universe.

From here, the story broadens out into a great fantasy adventure, involving witches, aeronauts, magical devices, and armored bears. It's rich and enjoyable, full of quirky details and immersive writing, but also a smart exploration of ideas around religion, free will, and morality. Few fantasy books for children are as sophisticated or as full of literary references. The original movie adaptation didn't do it justice, so those who were intrigued by the film should rather give the book a try.

4 'The Amber Spyglass' (2000)

Rating: 4.10/5

"I will love you forever; whatever happens." The final installment in the His Dark Materials series, The Amber Spyglass brings the epic tale of Lyra Belacqua and Will Parry to a poignant conclusion. The story continues with Lyra held captive by Mrs. Coulter, while Will, armed with the Subtle Knife, is determined to rescue her. Their journey takes them through multiple worlds, including the land of the dead, as they confront the Authority, a god-like figure who controls the universe.

This all builds up to a heartbreakingly beautiful and romantic ending, which avoids easy answers and challenges the reader. The book is just as creative as the preceding entries, replete with angels, harpies, prophecies, and wheeled creatures known as mulefa. Finally, The Amber Spyglass may be Pullman's sharpest commentary on philosophy and theology, delving deep into concepts like consciousness, death, and the power of stories. It's a startling, impressive achievement, one of the best fantasy novels of the 21st century thus far.

3 'Daemon Voices' (2017)

Rating: 4.12/5

"Eve was tempted not by wealth or love but by knowledge." Daemon Voices is, thus far, Pullman's only nonfiction book. It's a collection of essays offering insights into his writing process, philosophy, and the influences behind his works. The essays span various topics, from the role of storytelling in human culture to the importance of imagination and the nature of faith and science. Pullman also reflects on his literary inspirations, including William Blake, John Milton, and folk tales.

This book is great for those curious about the creation of His Dark Materials, providing readers with a behind-the-scenes look at the development of his characters, worlds, and themes. The essays radiate enthusiasm, with Pullman stacking ideas upon ideas. Although religion and politics are discussed, the most striking part of the book is Pullman's love of stories and creativity. "[Stories] “should not be hoarded," he writes. "This is for spending. And the strangest thing of all about this sort of treasure is that the more you give away, the more you have left."

2 'La Belle Sauvage' (2017)

Rating: 4.15/5

"Words belong in contexts, not pegged out like biological specimens." La Belle Sauvage, the first book in The Book of Dust trilogy, serves as a prequel to His Dark Materials, set around a decade before The Golden Compass. The story follows 11-year-old Malcolm Polstead, a curious and resourceful boy who works at his parents’ inn near Oxford. When a baby named Lyra Belacqua is brought to the nearby priory for safekeeping, Malcolm becomes her protector, drawn into a world of political intrigue and mystical forces. Themes of innocence, responsibility, and the battle between free thought and authoritarian control are central to the narrative.

His Dark Materials was airtight, with every entry succeeding, so La Belle Sauvage had big shoes to fill. It could have been a disappointment but, instead, the novel is terrific, rising to the high bar set by the earlier books. It expands the universe and sheds light on Lyra's origins, while also working as a standalone fantasy adventure.

1 'The Subtle Knife' (1997)

Rating: 4.15/5

"The place you fight cruelty is where you find it, and the place you give help is where you see it needed." Pullman's highest-rated book on Goodreads is the second His Dark Materials novel. The Subtle Knife picks up where The Golden Compass left off, with Lyra crossing into a parallel world. Here she meets Will Parry, a boy from our world, who is searching for his missing father. Will comes to possess the Subtle Knife, a powerful blade that can cut through any material, including the fabric between worlds. Soon, the pair become entangled in a battle between forces seeking to control Dust.

The book builds on the previous's books examination of authority, knowledge, and moral complexity, with science and spirituality right at the center. Themes aside, The Subtle Knife is simply an absorbing fantasy novel, full of action and drama, and populated by intriguing characters and creatures. It's a genuine fantasy gem; a modern classic.

