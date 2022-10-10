There's really no way around the fact that Philip Seymour Hoffman was an incredibly gifted actor. Having won the Best Actor Oscar for his titular performance in 2005's Capote, he was an actor's actor who had paid his dues. Willing to take on any role, he dazzled as the eccentric, the oddball, and the underdog. In the mid-nineties, after breaking through with notable performances in both Scent of a Woman (1992) and Twister (1996), Hoffman arrived at the star-studded set of Boogie Nights alongside bigger, more recognizable actors like Burt Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Heather Graham, and Julianne Moore.

It was definitely a reputable ensemble in a film that explores the seedy underbelly of the adult entertainment business in the San Fernando Valley. The pie was going to have to be cut into many slices in order to get everyone their desired amount of screen time. So, how is it that Hoffman's role as Scotty J., a secondary, supporting character ended up stealing the show? It's simple, writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson knew he could count on Hoffman as the ace up his sleeve. The two had already worked together on his first feature-length film, Hard Eight, and he wrote the part specifically for him. With Boogie Nights celebrating its 25th anniversary, now is the perfect time to reminisce on Hoffman's stellar performance in it.

Looking for Family

Being a movie about the porn industry in the late 70s and early 80s, the material in Boogie Nights is extremely frank in its sexuality, and at times, can be uncomfortable. Paul Thomas Anderson's bailiwick has always lied within the exploration of dysfunctional relationships. Whether they be familial like in Magnolia, or the kind that revolves around the workplace and the secondary family of colleagues and friends like in Boogie Nights. The characters that come together in Anderson's film all have traumatic pasts that have resulted in fractured psyches and a need to find the acceptance that they never got at home. Though Hoffman's Scotty J's backstory is not explored as thoroughly as some of the larger players, it's pretty clear that the shy and closeted character has some unresolved issues that he's hoping to remedy by ensconcing himself among this band of wayward souls that are all looking for some form of the same thing. And Scotty J is undoubtedly the most overt metaphor of this overarching theme that defines Boogie Nights.

Image Via New Line Cinema

Fish Out of Water

We're first introduced to Scotty J. at around the 40-minute mark as he arrives on the scene of a pool party being thrown at director Jack Horner's (Burt Reynolds) ranch-style house he immediately zeros in on the new kid, Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg). With his portly build, his pasty white belly hangs out of a light brown tank top shirt that is about three sizes too small, he's a complete fish out of water. Immediately, you get the feeling that Scotty lacks a solid sense of self-awareness and is looking for someone or something. He decides that new guy Eddie is going to be the thing that he can latch onto. Hoffman excels at making things awkward right off the bat with nervous, stammering exchanges working so very hard to make a good first impression. Eddie has the promise that Scotty wants to be a part of. At a pool party packed with attractive people, Hoffman oozes insecurity and self-doubt. It's the same thing that everyone there is feeling, but Hoffman's oddball Scotty is the physical manifestation of it.

As Eddie, who now wants to be known by his stage name, "Dirk Diggler," settles into what is a small group of porn professionals that create the makeshift family that most of them never had, Scotty J. is seen busy on the small set where he is the sound director and boom microphone operator. Among his many duties are wrangling the actors from their dressing rooms and ushering them to stage and Scotty is not going to miss his chance to collect Dirk and make a second, better impression. He nervously makes small talk, desperate to impress as Hoffman masterfully stumbles with his dialogue engaging in nervous and flirtatious exchanges with Dirk as he is determined to make some sort of impression on someone who he has just met.

Image Via New Line Cinema

Hoffman Shows What Everyone Else Is Thinking

It is not lost on Hoffman that his role in the film is also one of a little comic relief. In what is one of Hoffman's more memorable moments of his entire career is the shot of Scotty J. hoisting the boom mic over Dirk and Amber Waves (Julianne Moore) as they begin to engage in a sex scene. In a cramped set, Anderson pans around to capture the reaction of each crew member as Dirk disrobes for the first time. While the others certainly take notice of Diggler's physical attributes, Anderson finally lands and holds on Hoffman's take on a flustered, dumbfounded Scotty. He starts to visibly shake with the boom mic and gets weak in the knees as he is so hot and bothered that any doubt you may have had about his intentions toward Dirk is totally gone. It's another trademark that Hoffman brings to a role that in a lighthearted moment, he is able to reflect strong, impactful emotions with little more than a reaction. Time and time again Anderson relies on Hoffman to convey what everyone around him is thinking but lacks the presence and agency to deliver it as well as he does.

From that point on, wherever Dirk and Reed Rothchild (John C. Reilly) go, you're sure to find Scotty in tow. Whether it's to shop for matching, hideous shirts and shoes or at the Adult Film Industry Awards banquet, Scotty is like that nagging little brother that just seems to be biding his time and searching for an identity, all the while staying in close proximity to the object of his affection. It's 1979 and Dirk and everyone in his drug-fueled orbit is riding high on the wings of his newfound porn stardom.

Image Via New Line Cinema

Unrequited Love

Later, on New Year's Eve, the group is once again celebrating at Jack's place ready to usher in a brand-new decade. As Anderson decides to use the party to pivot the film from the highs of the late 70s to a bitter unraveling for each player in the early 80s, he goes to Hoffman's character once more in a key scene that will serve as a harbinger of things to come. Scotty J. arrives at the soirée wearing a cherry red leather jacket excited to show Dirk his sports car that he has newly repainted red to more closely resemble Dirk's Corvette. He also uses it as an opportunity to show Dirk his true feelings. In a coup de gras moment that has been building up since he first laid eyes on Dirk, Scotty lurches forward, clumsily clawing at Dirk to kiss him only to be immediately rebuffed. You can see Hoffman reach out for that awkward, cringe-worthy gut plunge of secondhand embarrassment as he recoils in shame, left alone to berate himself as he sits alone in his car.

In a career littered with memorable performances, (many of them directed by Anderson) Philip Seymour Hoffman's turn in Boogie Nights, though small, ranks high with his much larger, award-winning roles. His ability to bring depth and gravitas to a character that doesn't even appear until 40 minutes into the film is a testament to his screen presence and his ability to squeeze every last drop of emotion out of a scene. Anderson was just aware of it a little sooner than the rest of us.