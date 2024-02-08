The Big Picture Truman Capote's novel In Cold Blood played a significant role in popularizing the genre of true-crime literature, shaping the modern approach to storytelling in crime narratives.

Capote , the 2005 film starring Philip Seymour Hoffman, delves deep into the inner conflict of Capote as he balances his ethical responsibilities as a journalist with his personal desires as a writer.

Hoffman's portrayal of Capote is a masterful performance that captures the vulnerability and complexity of this iconic figure, showcasing his ability to embody both the flamboyant public persona and the contemplative, insecure individual.

It has been nearly eight years since the first season of the FX anthology series Feud, and a new batch of episodes has finally arrived. This season, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, covers the fallout between famous writer Truman Capote, portrayed by Tom Hollander, and a group of New York socialites who were irritated to find he had published semi-fictionalized accounts of their scandalous lifestyles. Capote is one of the most famous media figures of the last century whose work as a novelist is firmly established in the American literature canon. He led a fascinating life full of famous encounters and interesting travels, and his unusual mannerisms and distinctive behavior made him a major celebrity whose work and life were followed extensively. Because of this, Capote is a frequently dramatized figure in media such as Feud.

From plays to books and films, Capote's life has inspired many artists to step into his shoes. There is no greater example of this than the 2005 film Capote, directed by Bennett Miller and starring Philip Seymour Hoffman. The movie follows Capote's fascination with the 1959 murders of the Clutter family, which led to the writing of his non-fiction novel In Cold Blood. Capote received critical acclaim, made $50 million at the box office on a $7 million budget, and earned Hoffman what would surprisingly be his only Academy Award for Best Actor. As a narrowly focused biopic that covers the most famous work of Capote's career, the film offers an intimate perspective of Capote's inner life contrasted with his socially extravagant persona.

'Capote' Focuses on the Events Surrounding 'In Cold Blood'

Truman Capote's most famous published work is In Cold Blood, a novel that blended narrative form and real-life facts of a grizzly murder case to establish what would become the modern form of "true-crime" literature. Crimes have been reported on and written about for centuries, but Capote's book popularized the method of spinning the story into a suspenseful narrative, following patterns laid out in crime fiction to unravel and understand a real-life crime. It would be unfair to say Capote "invented" true crime, but his work certainly had a hand in establishing it as one of the dominant genres of the late 20th and 21st centuries.

The novel came about, as depicted in the film, when Capote read a New York Times report of a family of four murdered in a small Kansas town. Capote was rattled by the story, a brutal crime disrupting a quiet community, and traveled to Kansas to research and write about the case. Capote was joined by his childhood friend Harper Lee, portrayed by Catherine Keener. Upon arrival, the suspects were quickly apprehended and Capote began corresponding with them through letters and in-person visits. His interviews with suspect Perry Smith, portrayed in the film by Clifton Collins Jr., are one of the major focuses of the movie.

Through the complicated friendship Capote develops with the imprisoned Smith, Miller's film explores the conflict between Capote's responsibilities as an ethical journalist. His self-interest as a writer desperate to get this story out into the world clashes with his conscience, as the murderer becomes a more sympathetic figure with each meeting.

Philip Seymour Hoffman Embodies Truman Capote's Inner Conflict

The distinctive qualities that Capote displayed can give an actor a lot to work with on the surface level. If you nail the voice and the mannerisms, people will accept it on some level. However, performing a baseline impression can only take you so far. Hoffman does nail Capote's physical quirks, transforming in terms of voice, posture, and more to embody the Capote that was presented to the public. Reducing this performance to an impression would be insulting to the work Hoffman is doing. Capote is a complicated man, and Hoffman taps into something incredibly vulnerable underneath all of his lavish storytelling and excitable social outings which reveals an inner-life for this social giant that was a lot more contemplative and insecure than the confident, colorful person he appeared to be.

Hoffman spoke with Charlie Rose in 2005 about what he was drawn to with this role, explaining that Capote is "whatever he needs to be" to whoever is around him. If he desires social acceptance, he is loud and confident. If he needs information for a story, he pulls people in with stories that draw empathy from his subjects. He approached different encounters with different intentions, but the underlying factor is a need to fulfill what he wants and to be liked. It is when he is alone, when he considers the impact of his companionship with Smith, whether he is being a good journalist, a manipulative snake, a compassionate person, or some confounding mix of the three, where we see all pretense shed and Hoffman's Capote is revealed as a deeply vulnerable character.

The performance is interested in the dichotomy of Capote, the stark difference between the outer selves he presented and the inner self who crafted them. Hoffman plays this dual act marvelously, and the moments where he breaks down and slides into depression feel incredibly sobering when contrasted with funny sequences of him telling garish stories at cocktail parties. Hoffman explores the conflicts of identity, the ethics of journalism, our culture's ever-growing obsession with crime narratives, and the most intimate insecurities of people who are desperate for attention in any form. All of this comes through a performance that is also quite an uncanny portrayal of an incredibly iconic public figure.

The most surprising thing about Hoffman's performance in retrospect is that it is somehow his only Oscar-winning role. This is a masterful performance, but not his clear best when considering films like The Master, Synecdoche, New York, Doubt, and many more. When a movie is built around an actor as major as Hoffman, there is no question that the performance alone will make it worthy of praise. Hoffman's Capote leaves big shoes to fill for Hollander in Feud, or any other performers who take on the iconic novelist. Hoffman was a singular talent, someone who could blow everyone off the screen in any supporting performance, and manage just as well as the center of gravity in a film like Capote.

