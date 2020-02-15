Watch Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Offbeat Performance in the Unaired ‘Happyish’ Pilot

It’s been six years since the unexpected passing of Philip Seymour Hoffman. Although we will never see a new performance from the celebrated actor, we are now able to see one of his final performances which has previously gone unseen. On Friday, director/writer/actor John Cameron Mitchell released the previously unaired pilot for Showtime’s Happyish which originally starred Hoffman.

Mitchell announced the release of the unaired pilot on Instagram. Filmed just three months before Hoffman’s passing in February 2014, the Mitchell-directed pilot has never seen the light of day. In his Instagram announcement, Mitchell explained, “I directed the original unaired 2013 pilot of Happyish, a Showtime comedy starring the brilliant #philipseymourhoffman in his last filmed role. […] It’s now on youtube – find the link in my bio. A caustic but heartwarming Valentine’s love story written by misanthropic genius #shalomauslander and costarring #kathrynhahn.”

Happyish was created and written by Shalom Auslander and originally starred Hoffman as Thom Payne, a middle-aged ad man whose discontent with the current state of things affects his relationships at work and at home to varying, humorous degrees. In the wake of Hoffman’s passing, Steve Coogan signed on to play Thom while Kathryn Hahn stayed on as Thom’s wife, Lee. The series only last 11 episodes before Showtime canceled it. The unaired pilot, which you can watch below, sees Hoffman navigating the major tonal shifts between satire and drama with aplomb while also doing some offbeat and downright absurd things (beware the sequence with the Keebler elves, which is kinda teased in the YouTube link’s cover photo below).

You can watch the very NSFW unaired Happyish pilot below before someone wises up and takes it down.