The Big Picture Owning Mahowny portrays a powerful examination of greed, obsession, and addiction through Philip Seymour Hoffman's stunning performance.

Hoffman brings sensitivity to Mahowny's character, shedding insight into how Mahowny's addiction affects his interpersonal relationships and mental well-being.

The film showcases Hoffman's compelling abilities as a lead, demonstrating his incredible talent as an actor.

There were few celebrity deaths within the last decade that came quite as much of a shock as the passing of the great Philip Seymour Hoffman in early 2014. Hoffman wasn’t just one of the most versatile and acclaimed actors of his generation, but a deeply generous performer who clearly had so many more great performances to give the world. While it’s tragic that Hoffman isn’t still working on new projects today, it's worth looking into the depths of his filmography to shed a spotlight on some of his underrated gems. While many cinephiles may associate him with iconic performances in The Talented Mr. Ripley or Almost Famous, Hoffman starred in many underrated independent dramas, including the 2003 biopic Owning Mahowny.

Owning Mahowny is based on the shocking true story of Brian Molony, a Toronto banker who harbored a debilitating addiction to gambling. After embezzling over $10 million from his employer to make weekly trips to Atlantic City, Molony’s activities were tipped off to the FBI, who arrested him in 1982. As a result, the Caesars casino that Molony frequented was shut down, with its closing on November 30, 1985 mockingly referred to as “Brian Molony Day.” In Owning Mahowny, Hoffman gives a stunning performance as the Moloney-inspired Dan Mahowny, cracking into the character's psyche in a powerful examination of greed, obsession, and addiction.

What Is 'Owning Mahowny' About?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Owning Mahowny explores how its titular character is able to mask his addiction through the guise of living a “normal life.” Each day that Mahowny attends his office meetings, he retains a friendly banter with his co-workers, knowing just enough about them to indicate that he cares about their lives outside of work. While initially this suggests that Mahowny is a compassionate individual, it's quickly revealed that this is all a part of a persona; Mahowny is so determined to go unnoticed that no one will suspect how he chooses to live his private life. In reality, he can’t spend a single waking moment of his life without thinking about hitting the tables. Hoffman shows in a brilliant performance that Mahowny lacks energy or enthusiasm for anything where the stakes aren’t as high.

The film sheds insight on Mahowny’s twisted worldview through his interpersonal relationships. Mahowny frequents the Caesars casino so often that the casino manager, Victor Foss (John Hurt), treats him like an old friend. Hurt gives a surprisingly sinister performance, as he is able to present himself as a caring figure who is more than willing to accommodate Mahowny’s indulgences while he makes his bets. In reality, Foss knows that Mahowny’s luck will eventually run out, and that getting him to feel comfortable is the secret to getting him to take more risks. It’s a tragic relationship because it's the closest thing that Mahowny has to a real friendship; he is unable to connect with anyone if it’s not tangentially related to gambling.

The most heartbreaking aspect of Owning Mahowny comes through Mahowny’s relationship with his girlfriend Belinda, played beautifully by Minnie Driver. What’s tragic is that Mahowny does not allow himself the opportunity to consider a life with Belinda, as he is terrified of what she will think of him if she knew how much time he spent at Caesars. Belinda’s brief suggestion that the two wed sends Mahowny into a spiral of self-doubt, as he fears that he is not responsible enough to fulfill the duties of a husband. This is perhaps the most tragic bit of irony in the film; Mahowny is willing to take so many chances with other peoples’ money, but he won’t take a risk on potentially giving himself a happier future.

'Owning Mahowny' Explores the Obsession of Gambling

Gambling is a topic often touched on in cinema, but Owning Mahowny lacks the romanticism of classic films like The Gambler or California Split. Owning Mahowny shows that there is no satisfaction for Mahowny at the end of the road, as he takes each victory as an indication that he can only bet more in the future. The film makes an interesting choice to not focus its critique on that of capitalism, as Mahowny is never presented as a particularly greedy individual. He simply needs the excitement of risk to give him momentum, as life feels unsatisfying when the stakes aren’t as high. Hoffman does an excellent job at bringing out these lonely, isolated qualities within the role.

Although initially he’s able to act without being noticed, Hoffman shows how Mahowny becomes increasingly averse to accepting reality. He continues to push his luck, despite knowing better, as he is never given the opportunity to reach out to anyone who may give him assistance. While he’s not necessarily a character who is intended to generate the viewers’ sympathy, Hoffman does manage to turn Owning Mahowny into a compelling tragedy. As seen by the film’s tragic ending, Mahowny is incapable of fixing his issues until legal repercussions are involved.

'Owning Mahowny' Is One of Philip Seymour Hoffman's Greatest Performances

Close

Owning Mahowny was released at an interesting point in Hoffman’s career, as it was before he received an Academy Award win for Best Actor for his performance in the biopic Capote. Hoffman proved that he could be a compelling lead protagonist, yet never dropped the idiosyncrasies that made him such a successful character actor. There was a chance that a film as dependent on minutia as Owning Mahowny could become emotionally obtuse, but Hoffman inserts a level of sensitivity that makes the film more impactful.

Owning Mahowny shows how incredible of an actor Hoffman was, as he frequently took on parts that had less commercial appeal. While appearing in blockbusters like The Hunger Games series may have exposed his work to a wider audience of viewers, intimate dramas like Owning Mahowny are what truly exemplify his talents. This underrated gem isn't necessarily a crowd pleaser, but its analysis of the dangers of obsession makes it well worth watching for any fan of Hoffman's.

Owning Mahowny is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video