The Big Picture Philip Seymour Hoffman's portrayal of Freddie Miles in The Talented Mr. Ripley captures the obnoxious and entitled American abroad that foreigners despise.

Hoffman's performance as Freddie showcases his ability to steal the show with his boisterous and larger-than-life eccentricity.

Once Freddie shows up in the story, things take a turn for the worse, as his demeaning behavior and misreading of Tom Ripley's true nature lead to disastrous consequences.

Have you seen the "Ugly American" in your travels outside the cozy confines of the United States? Well, get your passports ready, because we are going to address one of the best/worst characters that fits that unfortunate clichéd description. The movie is Anthony Minghella's terrific 1999 psychological thriller called The Talented Mr. Ripley. It would be easy to assume that this article would be a dissection of the titular character played by prolific Oscar-winner Matt Damon, but it's not. Granted, a psychopathic killer would check all the boxes for the Ugly American abroad, but it's a bit too obvious. You could make a case for Jude Law as the trust-funded and rakish Dickie Greanleaf. He's a self-absorbed American ex-pat who indulges in all things European, but he also has a love for the culture and embraces the customs a little too well to label him with the dubious distinction. So, that leaves us with the inimitable Philip Seymour Hoffman, whose portrayal of Freddie Miles is a dead-on depiction of what foreigners despise about Americans being in their country. And this is a compliment to the great actor's performance that you want to slap him around in every scene he is in, teach him to show a little humility, and stop making us all look bad.

How Does Philip Seymour Hoffman's Character Fit Into 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'?

Damon's titular Tom Ripley arrives in Italy in the late 1950s with instructions to retrieve Dickie and bring him back to the States. When Tom decides he enjoys the lifestyle of his charismatic friend too much to retrieve him, the two become fast friends and spend every day together taking in the sun-drenched coast and living the Italian dream on Dickie's father's dime. As Damon does his best sociopathic impostor, Hoffman plays Freddie, a stateside ex-pat like Dickie who has been living in Europe for years before Tom arrives and is very close with Dickie already. So when he joins Dickie and Tom in Italy, Tom essentially becomes the third wheel in a long-established friendship between the two Americans living abroad. This is going to be a problem for Tom, but also very much for Freddie as well.

Philip Seymour Hoffman Got to Spread His Wings in 'Ripley'

Philip Seymour Hoffman's brilliant career was full of all sorts of larger-than-life eccentrics, oddballs, and screwball misfits. He was always able to steal the show using his uncanny versatility while delivering a unique and subtle agency. In The Talented Mr. Ripley, you know from the minute Freddie pulls up and pops out of his cherry red convertible sports car that we're going to get the boisterous, gregarious, and, quite frankly, the deliciously obnoxious version of the actor. Freddie is a self-important and spoiled American who is completely sure that he is better than you and me. In 1999, Hoffman was not quite a household name yet, having been a standout, if not fairly reserved, member in ensemble casts of excellent films like The Big Lebowski and Boogie Nights, but had yet to spread his wings like he did with the part of Freddie in The Talented Mr. Ripley. He is everything Europeans hate about Americans, and the prototype of why the entire world sometimes wishes would just stay within the "bottom 50." When we travel abroad, we tend to take our unique — and some might consider materialistically crass and gluttonous — manner with us.

All the Characters in 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Are Awful People

To be fair, all the main American characters in the movie are pretty terrible people, from Tom's alarming need for acceptance that becomes a psychopathic and murderous spree to the philandering Dickie's obsession with being irresponsibly wealthy and sponging on his successful father's money (granted, the best American travelers are the ones who spend enough to boost a smaller country's GDP), they are two seriously hideous Americans. Even the late '90s' sweet and wholesome Gwyneth Paltrow as Dickie's love interest, Marge, is obliviously gauche. So Freddie Miles fits right in. Hoffman plays him with a tinge of delicacy and all the boozy and irreverent joie-de-vive you can handle, but his moral compass is spinning like a top — what little compass he has. He may have even been the template from which Tom Hollander plays Quentin in Season 2 of The White Lotus. Upon meeting Tom and Dickie at a café, his first line is, "Oh my God, Don't you just wanna fuck every woman you see just once?" He deftly adds an Ivy League baritone dulcet that makes his voice sound as if it's being filtered through the bottom teeth of his extended lower jaw. Can you hear it? (It's okay, you can try to make the face, no one is watching.) It absolutely is the stereotypical entitled American abroad and Hoffman makes us cringe so incredibly hard it's freaking fantastic!

Once Freddie Shows Up, Things Take a Turn For the Worse

The next time the group all joins together for breakfast the following morning, Hoffman hits you with the perfectly pitched, "God! A corduroy jacket in Italy!" He then goes on to immediately drive a firm wedge between his bestie Dickie and this new friendly rival named Tom. He is demeaning from the get-go, especially toward Tom, who we don't know is a complete bananas killer yet, and feels is out of his element hanging out with the "in" crowd. And his misreading of Mr. Ripley will cause him dearly later in the movie as Tom becomes more and more unhinged. He does share one semi-bonding moment with Tom, however, as they sit aboard Dickie's luxurious boat. When Dickie and Marge go below deck for a romantic interlude, Freddie busts Tom for being extremely weird again, and asks him, "How's the peeping going, Tom?...the peeping." as he lightly sips his cranberry vodka. It all feels like he should be wearing a suede smoking jacket and pinching a filtered cigarette. You really just want to smack Freddie across the face, but at the same time give Hoffman a hug for being so damn good.

Freddie Gets Too Close to the Truth

The Hoffman fan in me wanted more of Freddie Miles, but the movie clips on for a while before we get the last taste of our grotesque American misrepresenting 99 percent of the United States population. Once — spoiler alert — Tom kills Dickie with a boat oar to the head and assumes his identity, his close friends are obviously making inquiries about his whereabouts. Tom says Dickie's decided to move to Rome indefinitely, but Freddie has his suspicions and confronts Tom, who has now completely assumed his victim's name and lifestyle. I wasn't all that sad to see Dickie go, he was a two-timing flake, but when Freddie's time comes, part of me was happy to see the snob squashed and the other part was keenly aware that once Hoffman's version of Freddie is killed (with a stone bust of Dickie, ironically), there is going to be a void in the film's final act. Even as a bastard, his presence on-screen has always been so powerful, that when it is taken away, the movie suffers. If you get a chance, revisited Anthony Minghella's turn-of-the-century movie if only for another show-stealing performance by the enormously talented PSH (as I like to call him). Movie fans miss your aura, and you are never forgotten.