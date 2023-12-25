Philip Seymour Hoffman was a brilliant actor who was taken from the world at far too young of an age. Although Hoffman left behind a legacy of great performances, it's deeply unfortunate that he isn’t still acting today. Hoffman first emerged as essentially the Kevin Bacon of the 1990s; he seemed to pop up in everything from Almost Famous to Boogie Nights. Although Hoffman always managed to stand out when he was cast within an ensemble, he eventually graduated to giving lead performances in the 21st century. Hoffman earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his dynamic performance in the biopic Capote.

Hoffman was the rare actor who seemed to be willing to do any sort of project. Although he curated strong working relationships with arthouse directors like Paul Thomas Anderson and Todd Solondoz, Hoffman still appeared in blockbuster franchises like Mission: Impossible and The Hunger Games. Hoffman had a generosity as a performer; he allowed his co-stars to shine, whilst always giving a memorable performance in his own right. Although Hoffman’s track record speaks for himself, not all of his films have received the credit that they deserve. Here are the most underrated Philip Seymour Hoffman movies, ranked.

10 'Along Came Polly' (2004)

Directed by John Hamburg

Leave it to Hoffman to give an experimental, surprisingly nuanced performance in a film that would have otherwise been dismissed as fairly standard studio comedy. Along Came Polly follows the insurance actuary Reuben Feffer (Ben Stiller), who begins to fall in love with his former classmate Polly (Jennifer Aniston). Hoffman plays the supporting role of Sandy Lyle, a former teen idol and Reuben’s best friend.

The humor in Along Came Polly comes from the film’s complete absurdity. Reuben is a fairly normal guy who just so happens to get into incredibly strange situations; Sandy is only one of the strange characters that pops up in his life. Along Came Polly’s strange subplots make it stand out in comparison to other romantic comedies with similar plots.

9 ‘25th Hour’ (2002)

Directed by Spike Lee

Hoffman often made it a priority to work with great filmmakers, and he delivered one of his most underappreciated performances in Spike Lee’s 2002 drama 25th Hour. Set in New York City, the film follows the drug dealer Monty Brogan (Edward Norton) as he reconnects with his best friends Jacob Elinsky (Hoffman) and Frank Slaugherty (Barry Pepper) in the limited time he has before returning to prison.

While it's undoubtedly Monty’s perspective that is central to the story, Hoffman manages to steal the film in a supporting capacity. He shows that Jacob’s life is more challenging than he is willing to admit, and explores how his profession as an educator has left him unfulfilled. While 25th Hour engages with the darker aspects of its characters and their lives, the film serves as a love letter to New York City and the people (like Jacob) that inhabit it.

8 'Red Dragon' (2002)

Directed by Brett Ratner

Red Dragon is one of the stranger films within the Hannibal Lector franchise. Although it is technically a prequel to 1991’s Silence of the Lambs, it's the second adaptation of the novel Red Dragon after Michael Mann’s Manhunter. Director Brett Ratner isn’t quite up to the challenge of topping what Mann did; in many instances, Red Dragon feels like a shot-for-shot remake of a better film.

While Red Dragon has its flaws, there are some characters from Manhunter that are fleshed out in more detail. Among them is the journalist Freddy Lounds, played by Hoffman. With all due respect to Stephen Lang’s performance in Manhunter, Hoffman gives the definitive performance as the character.

7 'Nobody's Fool' (1994)

Directed by Robert Benton

Nobody’s Fool was a terrific comeback film for Paul Newman, who gave one of his best performances as the aging New Yorker Donald Sullivan, also known as “Sully.” Although Sully’s attempts to be part of his son Peter’s (Dylan Walsh) life are made in good faith, he tends to cause chaos whenever he tries to be sincere. This sparks a few memorable arguments with the local police officer Raymer (Hoffman); at one point, Sully punches Raymer in the face.

Hoffman does a great job at making Raymer a fun supporting character that isn’t grating. Raymer’s annoyance with Sully shows that despite his gregarious nature, Sully can be a lot to handle for many people in his life.

6 'Hard Eight' (1996)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Hoffman’s collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson kicked off with the beloved filmmaker’s directorial debut Hard Eight. He co-stars as a particularly obnoxious craps player that boasts of his skills after a long night of gambling.

Although Hoffman has only a brief role in the film, his character helps to show why the gambling world of Las Vegas is so dangerous for Sydney (Philip Baker Hall) and his young protege John (John C. Reilly). After meeting Hoffman’s character, John realizes that he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life going from table to table.

5 'Before The Devil Knows You're Dead' (2007)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Sidney Lumet was a legendary filmmaker who had been innovating with the crime movie genre ever since the 1950s. His last film, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, stars Hoffman and Ethan Hawke as a pair of brothers that decide to rob their parents’ jewelry store in order to make quick profit. After the situation takes a tragic turn, the two characters are forced to live with the guilt of what they did. The tension ramps up as the two brothers begin to regret even having considered stealing from the people that raised them.

Hoffman does a great job at showing how controlling greed and ego can be. The film’s complex understanding of morality makes it one of the stronger neo-noir thrillers of the 21st century.

4 'Cold Mountain' (2003)

Directed by Anthony Minghella

Although there aren’t as many films about the American Civil War as there are about other conflicts in the nation’s history, Cold Mountain is one of the best. The film was Hoffman’s second collaboration with director Anthony Minghella after they worked together on 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Jude Law earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance as William Inman, a southern man who deserts the Confederate Army so that he can reunite with his lover Ada Monroe (Nicole Kidman). Inman’s long journey home introduces him to many strange characters, including the deceitful preacher Reverend Solomon Veasey (Hoffman). Veasey uses his association with the Church to hide some of his salacious activities.

3 'A Most Wanted Man' (2014)

Directed by Anton Corbijn

Hoffman’s last completed role in the 2014 spy thriller A Most Wanted Man is also one of his best. Based on the John le Carré novel of the same name, the film follows the covert German intelligence officer Günther Bachmann (Hoffman), who is assigned an undercover operation to investigate radical fundamentalist terrorist sects.

Although a majority of the other le Carré adaptations took place during the Cold War, A Most Wanted Man is refreshingly suited for modern times. Hoffman does a great job at playing a consummate professional who treats his job with the gravity that it deserves. It’s the type of performance that only a veteran actor could deliver, and it's tragic that it was also Hoffman’s last.

2 'The Savages' (2007)

Directed by Tamara Jenkins

Hoffman is one of the rare actors who is as equally skilled with comedy as he is in drama. Tamara Jenkins’ beautiful 2007 film The Savages allowed him to do both. Hoffman and Laura Linney co-star as the adult siblings Jon and Wendy, who must care for their elderly father Lenny (Philip Bosco). The film shows that some siblings never grow out of the temperamental relationships that they had when they were younger.

It’s impressive to see how warm and endearing Linney’s performance in The Savages is compared to how ruthlessly scary she is in the Netflix series Ozark. Although Jon and Wendy are often snapping at each other, they share a healthy respect for each other. The Savages is the type of heartwarming movie that doesn’t take its characters (or their struggles) for granted.

1 'The Ides of March' (2011)

Directed by George Clooney

Sony Pictures

Nothing evokes stress and intrigue quite like an election. George Clooney’s 2011 political thriller The Ides of March explores that chaos that goes on behind-the-scenes of the American Presidential race from the perspective of the young campaign manager Stephen Meyers (Ryan Gosling). After discovering a secret about Governor Mike Morris (Clooney), Stephen questions his loyalty to the presumed Democratic candidate and his senior campaign manager, Paul Zara (Hoffman).

Hoffman does a great job at showing how deeply cynical the political game is for Zara. He is willing to overlook many of Morris’ personal flaws in order to win the election.

