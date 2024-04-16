The Big Picture Phillipa Soo joins the cast of Ryan Murphy's medical show Dr. Odyssey, adding star power to the series.

Soo's impressive theater background and talent will bring depth to her role in the medical procedural.

Dr. Odyssey, part of Murphy's overall deal with 20th Television, is highly anticipated and set to premiere in 2024-2025.

Ryan Murphy's upcoming medical show, Dr. Odyssey, continues to fill out its crew roster. Hamilton star Phillipa Soo is the latest addition to the series' cast. Variety reports that Soo will star in the series, which received a straight-to-series order from ABC last month.

Soo will join already-announced cast members Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson. So far, character and plot details are being kept under wraps, but the word is that the series will be a medical procedural set aboard a cruise ship; hopefully, Jackson is playing a more competent medical practitioner than he did on the first season of Doctor Death. The series is part of Murphy's overall deal with 20th Television; the multihyphenate producer-writer has been a reliable hitmaker for the studio. This year alone has seen the release of the latest American Horror Story season, Delicate, and the long-awaited second season of Feud, Capote vs. The Swans. This year will see the debut of his latest anthology series, American Sports Story, with Gladiator, which will focus on disgraced New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Who Is Phillipa Soo?

Soo attended Julliard and made a name for herself on the New York theater scene. She got her big break when she was cast as Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash hit musical Hamilton; she earned Grammy, Tony, and Emmy nominations for her performance. Following its success, she was cast in the military legal drama The Code, but it was canceled after one season; she subsequently appeared in the miniseries The Bite, Dopesick, and Shining Girls. She made appearances in The One and Only Ivan and The Broken Hearts Gallery, and had a cameo in Miranda's adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! She recently had her first starring feature role in romantic dramedy One True Loves, alongside Simu Liu and Luke Bracey; she also executive produced the film. She also continues to be active in the theater, and recently starred as Guinevere in a Broadway revival of Camelot.

Murphy is co-writing Dr. Odyssey with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Murphy, Baitz, and Baken will also executive produce, as will star Jackson. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also executive produce. Paris Barclay (Station 19) is attached to direct and executive produce.

Dr. Odyssey is slated to premiere during the 2024-2025 TV season. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. One True Loves is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

