From classic animated fairy tales to superhero epics, everybody loves a deliciously evil villain that unapologetically revels in being bad to the bone, plotting grand scale evil plots and gleefully laughing all the way. While there will always an audience for true blue baddies, films like Despicable Me, Wreck-It-Ralph, MegaMind and as recent as DreamWorks' The Bad Guys have riddled the animation landscape over the past 15 years with likable not-so-bad guys that redeemed their comedic villainy for genuine heroism, while still maintaining their cartoonish maniacal edge.

Well before the global rise of the Minions and their despicable shenanigans, one half-hearted ne’er do-well has had such an endearing popularity for being a villain that is easy to love and even harder to hate, Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz of Disney Channel's wildly beloved series Phineas and Ferb.

Just as the titular duo of inventive step-siblings decide every day how they are going to spend their Summer vacation, Dr. Doofenshmirtz (voiced by creator Dan Povenmire) hatches daily convoluted evil schemes to control the entire Tri-State area, which are reliably foiled by his long-time arch nemesis, Perry the Platypus. Doofenshmirtz himself is a riff on the mad scientist archetype with all the clichés (evil laugh, lab coat, secret lairs, etc.) as he invents fantastical doomsday devices each capped by the ending suffix “-inator” that carry out oddly specific and bizarre means to meet the doctor’s comically selfish ends. Each of his plans are rooted in a hilariously tragic childhood backstory growing up in fictional country of Drusselstein, that he indulges into great detail to his semiaquatic adversary.

On paper, Doofenshmirtz’s constant bargains for municipal domination make him out to be outright evil in character. However, on top of his plotting never getting in the way of him being a good father to his daughter Vanessa (Olivia Olson), he treats his nefarious acts as, more or less, a day job that he pours himself into as his own personal career. He itemizes and quantifies his evil-ness akin to netting profits and status among industry colleagues. It’s not personal, nor business, but both.

What makes Doofenshmirtz the most endearing as a villain is that each of his roundabout ludicrously "evil" schemes are born out of an identifiable sense of petty that most viewers, especially adults, can readily relate to. Doofenshmirtz does not want power or destruction through the same means or motives like traditionally malevolent villains do, but out of pure petty revenge and self-satisfaction for the most menial and suburban of dilemmas. He'll create copies of himself so that he won't have to wait in long lines, overfeed pigeons to sabotage his brother's mayoral campaign and become a powerful magician just to spite a childhood bully. Doofenshmirtz operates on complete self-interest in a relatable way to rid himself of mild annoyances and make up for his many-times-over tragic childhood. In this way, he is what most modern adults wish they could do if given the means and resources of a mad scientist.

Doofenshrmirtz is a likable "not-so-bad" villain because of how human he remains in his off-kilter evil doings. Most redemptive villains become more likable and endearing once they've elected a shift in their moral compass from good to bad, but Doofenshmirtz's every-man approach and therapeutic motivations behind his villainy make him an unmistakably identifiable character at the start for doing not bad, but selfish things for the right reason. He caters to a gutturally relatable sense of privilege and selfishness, not to make everyone feel worse, but to make himself feel better after a many-times over tragic past, yet still elects to do better for himself and his family.