Phineas and Ferb are officially getting another 104 days of summer vacation on the Disney Channel, and Vincent Martella has some ideas for how the brothers can spend that time. A trailer was recently released for the upcoming animated revival from Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh that teased a back-to-basics approach for the series, featuring plenty of schemes with the dynamic duo and secret missions with Perry the Platypus. With the series soon getting a new lease on life, though, the voice of the titular Phineas sat down with Collider's Aidan Kelley to discuss it all, including his desire for another crossover with a pop-culture giant. Specifically, he wants the brothers, their friends, and even the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz to take a simple walk into Mordor.

Throughout their four-season run from 2007 through 2015, Phineas and Ferb solidified themselves as Disney Channel icons to the point that they enjoyed crossovers with other shows on the network, like Milo Murphy's Law, along with the Mouse House's big IPs, Marvel and Star Wars. Perhaps their most bizarre collaboration came with Shaun of the Dead, when Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reprized their iconic roles as Shaun and Ed in the middle of the Doofenshmirtz apocalypse in "Night of the Living Pharmacists." Given how flexible the fantastical world of these two boys with seemingly infinite resources is, a crossover with The Lord of the Rings doesn't seem all that farfetched. Rather, Martella believes the show is set up perfectly for a story tying in with J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy series.

"The one that I would want to do the most, because we could do this over multiple parts, we could do this over 3 episodes. I want us to do a Lord of the Rings crossover," the actor said to Kelley, adding, "I love Lord of the Rings, and that would be so cool." When it came to deciding which characters would play iconic roles from the franchise, he had a few ideas already, considering how expansive the cast of the Disney series already is compared to the books and Peter Jackson's beloved trilogy. There are hurdles, particularly with Amazon's ongoing relationship for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but it's an idea he believes is too good to pass up:

"We have enough characters to fill out a fellowship, we have Buford and Baljeet and Isabella and Candace and Jeremy, and Doctor Doofenshmirtz makes a perfect Gollum. Like he is such a perfect Smeagol or Gollum, and I would love for us to do that. Obviously we can't because Amazon owns the rights to Lord of the Rings now with Rings of Power, but that would be one I would love to see. And we have the characters. We have enough pieces."

Martella Would Love an Original 'Phineas and Ferb' Story Set in Middle-earth