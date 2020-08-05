‘Phineas and Ferb The Movie’ Trailer Pits Candace Against the Universe on Disney+

Disney+ has released the trailer for its upcoming original movie Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which premieres on Friday, Aug. 28.

The latest Phineas and Ferb movie takes the stepbrothers on an out-of-this-world adventure across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

Ashley Tisdale and Vincent Martella reprise their voice roles as Candace and Phineas Flynn, while Caroline Rhea returns as their mom, Linda. Also back are Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively.

Meanwhile, David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher, and additional famous voice actors include Diedrich Bader, Kelly Hu, Ali Wong, Thomas Middleditch, Wayne Brady and Weird Al Yankovic.

Bob Bowen directed from a script by Jim Bernstein, Joshua Pruett and Jon Colton Barry, and Disney's Sean Bailey produced with David Hoberman. Check out the trailer below