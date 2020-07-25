First ‘Phineas and Ferb The Movie’ Clip Arrives, Teasing the Disney+ Summer Debut

The out-of-this-world animated movie Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, from Disney Television Animation, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Friday, August 28. But fans of the multi-Emmy Award-winning animated series won’t have to wait that long to get a look at the new movie because the first look has just dropped! You can watch it below.

Executive-produced by creators/executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an adventure story that tracks stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who, after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

Check out the opening song from Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe here:

Voice talent reprising their roles from the original series and movie include: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

The movie also stars Ali Wong as Super Super Big Doctor; Wayne Brady as Stapler Fist; Diedrich Bader as Borthos; and Thomas Middleditch as Garnoz.

In addition to Povenmire and Marsh, the talented crew includes director Bob Bowen (Family Guy), Phineas and Ferb composer Danny Jacob and songwriters Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston’s “I Look To You”) and Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates).

All four seasons of the original animated series, along with the Disney Channel Original Movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, are also available to stream on Disney+. Beginning Tuesday, August 25th, all episodes will be presented on Disney XD leading up to the movie’s premiere.

In addition to the soundtrack for the new movie, which will be available on the same day as launch, brand extensions for the movie will include cross-category product available at Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Amazon this August.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.