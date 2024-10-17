Summer vacation never seemed to end for Phineas and Ferb, but the new season of the acclaimed television series will show what the next step is for these characters. Disney has confirmed the voice actors who will be reprising their roles in the new episodes of the series. Phineas (Vincent Martella), Ferb (David Errigo Jr.), Candace (Ashley Tisdale), Linda Flynn-Fletcher (Caroline Rhea) and Perry the Platypus (Dee Bradley Baker) are ready to take over television once again. Errigo Jr. will be replacing Thomas Sangster, who voiced Ferb in the original run of Phineas & Ferb.

The official synopsis for the new episodes of Phineas & Ferb states: "The new season of Phineas and Ferb will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area." While it appears that the new season will keep their characters in the status quo established in the first run of the series, it remains to be seen what major changes arrive for this inventive family.

The co-creators of the show couldn't miss the Phineas and Ferb reunion. Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh will return to their respective roles of Doctor Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Francis Monogram. The characters have been rivals over the course of the entire series, with Perry the Platypus serving as the fearless agent who is sent to stop the evil genuis' plans. It's time to turn back the clock on one of the most popular Disney series of all time.

A Disney Reunion

Close

The new season of Phineas and Ferb will bring together actors who have worked for Disney for a long time. Ashley Tisdale does a wonderful job of bringing Candace to life, but the actress previously stepped into the shoes of Sharpay Evans for the High School Musical franchise and Maddie Fitzpatrick in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. When it comes to Dee Bradley Baker, the veteran voice actor recently played all the members of The Bad Batch, a clone trooper squadron from the Star Wars franchise who got their own television series in recent years.

The new season of Phineas and Ferb will premiere on both Disney Channel and Disney+ at some point next year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.