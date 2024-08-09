The Big Picture The 2024 D23 Expo showcased the Phineas and Ferb reboot with a con-exclusive sneak peek at an upcoming musical sequence.

The new season is set one year after Season 4's adventures, featuring major characters in a brand-new musical sequence.

No release date yet for the revival, but it is confirmed there will be two more seasons with forty total episodes.

The 2024 D23 Expo is in full swing at Anaheim this weekend, and one of the first things we got to see was a first look at the upcoming revival of Phineas and Ferb. On Friday, August 9th, creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh took to the Backlot Stage to share some behind-the-scenes insight for the hit animated show they've been working on for decades. It was an exciting and surprisingly emotional time, but one of the biggest highlights was when they shared a sneak peek at what Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) will get up to next summer.

"Next summer" is the opportune term here, as the preview shown during the panel revealed when the revival of Phineas and Ferb is set. The very early animatic preview is a brand-new musical sequence titled "Summer Starts Now," which features the return of just about every major character including Phineas, Ferb, Candace (Ashley Tisdale), Isabela (Alyson Stoner), Doofenshmirtz (Dan Povenmire), and more. During the song, Phineas talks about all the amazing adventures they embarked on last summer, implying that the new season will take place about one year after the main events of Season 4.

The early tease is the extent of the footage Dan and Jeff showed at the panel, though they did offer some other brief and exciting teases for the return of Phineas and Ferb. They jokingly claimed that they will "kill off a main character" and "help their dad build a shelf". Dan Povenmire even teased that other fan-favorite characters might return, such as Ducky Momo. Other news for the new season includes that Olivia Olson, the voice behind Vanessa Doofenshmirtz, is not working on the show as a writer.

Do We Know When the New Season of 'Phineas and Ferb' is Coming Out?

It seems Dr. Doofenshmirtz struck again at the D23 Expo, as he must have hit the convention with the "No Release Date Yet for the Phineas and Ferb Revial Yet-inator". No, we still don't know when we'll get to see the grand return of Phineas and Ferb, but we do know that we're going to be seeing a lot more of them. In a June update from Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, the duo confirmed that the revival has been picked up for two more seasons and will be a grand-total of forty episodes total.

