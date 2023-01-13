The ongoing TCA 2023 has some delightful announcements fans for Disney fans. While the Disney panel revealed tidbits about many upcoming features, Collider’s own Carly Lane, who is in attendance, reports that animated musical-comedy Phineas and Ferb is coming back for two more seasons with 40 episodes in total. Show creator Dan Povenmire has closed a deal with Disney+ and made the announcement himself.

Phineas and Ferb follows the adventures of Phineas and his English stepbrother, Ferb, who live in the fictional city of Danville. During their summer vacation, the boys and their friends take on ambitious new feats, involving elaborate, life-sized, and unimaginable projects. They have an older sister Candace, who has two obsessions: exposing Phineas and Ferb's ideas and winning the attention of a boy named Jeremy.

The series is inspired by Povenmire’s own childhood summer memories spent in Mobile, Alabama, is well-loved by its younger audience, and often takes various pop culture icons on Phineas and Ferb’s adventures. During Season 1, various episodes featured guest stars like boxer Evander Holyfield, Cloris Leachman, Ben Stiller, singer Kelly Clarkson along with Tina Fey, Seth MacFarlane, David Mitchell, Jaret Reddick, Clay Aiken, Kevin Smith, and more.

Who's Who in Phineas and Ferb?

Voicing the titular characters are Vincent Martella as Phineas and Thomas Sangster as Ferb. Further rounding off the cast are Ashley Tisdale as their sister Candace; Bobby Gaylor as a bully, Buford van Stomm, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet Tjinder, a very intelligent boy who is essentially the ‘guy in the chair’ during their adventure, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Phineas and Candace's mother and stepmother to Ferb, Richard O'Brien as Lawrence Fletcher, Ferb's father and Phineas and Candace's stepfather.

The animated series is created by Povenmire along with Jeff Marsh. The duo previously worked on Fox's The Simpsons and Nickelodeon's Rocko's Modern Life. The feature is produced by Robert F. Hughes while Povenmire and Marsh also serves as executive producers. The feature has garnered many award nominations won Daytime Emmys in Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program and Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program categories, last year.

All episodes of Phineas and Ferb are available on Disney+. Currently, no release window has been announced for the new seasons but watch out this space for further updates. You can check out the original trailer below: